Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of Dexter: Original Sin.The original Dexter series, starring Michael C. Hall, was a mainstay on Showtime for eight years, but as great as it was, it was criticized for not being able to stick the landing, with a divisive series finale. To correct that, our favorite serial killer returned in 2021 with Dexter: New Blood. After mostly earning praise, it again botched the ending. That could have been it for good, but at the end of 2024, Dexter came back again, this time by going back in time.

Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel series taking audiences to Dexter Morgan's killer origins. Hall is still there as the narrator, but Patrick Gibson plays a younger Dexter, with Christian Slater as the caring father with a code, Harry, and Molly Brown as his foul-mouthed sister, Deb. Dexter: Original Sin was surprisingly good, with Gibson seamlessly embodying Dex, and a riveting story that made viewers forget how the two previous series ended. So what's next for Dexter Morgan?

What Will Happen Next at Miami Dade?