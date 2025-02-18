Over the weekend, the well-received Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, ended its first season with a bang, leaving fans hungry for more episodes; however, a renewal is yet to be announced. Not to worry, that should happen in a bit given the positive attention it has received, including becoming Showtime's most streamed premiere with over 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers upon its release.

With a second season of the crime drama imminent, ComicBook had a chat with its creator, Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner for the spin-off as well as Dexter Seasons 1 to 4 and Dexter: New Blood. The discussion centered on the events of the Patrick Gibson-led series and what’s ahead when the title character returns. When asked about the journey from the Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 finale to the original series, Phillips said:

“It will become the biggest Easter egg in the world. We need to see him grow in several ways. [He'll] have to learn how to blend better. He will have to learn how to kill better and more efficiently. So, next season, does he get his boat? Does he get his apartment? Does he start wearing the Henley? Does he start doing the red string thing? Those are things that we’re going to explore. It’ll be like coming home for the audience with the music, Michael [C. Hall]’s voice, which is crucial to the show.”

There’s Much More Ahead in the ‘Dexter’ Franchise