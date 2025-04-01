Paramount and Showtime make a killer team. Thanks to their work, the first season of Dexter: Original Sin was a massive success, and with its widespread popularity, the title has landed a follow-up season. Today, the folks behind the hit series have revealed that Paramount+ with Showtime will be welcoming the Patrick Gibson-led production back, with Clyde Phillips set to return as showrunner and executive producer. While specifics haven’t been laid out at this time, we can safely assume that Gibson will reprise his role as the young forensic intern in training, alongside other Season 1 favorites, including Christian Slater (Blink Twice) and Molly Brown (Evil), while Michael C. Hall, the man who originated the beloved killer, will likely return as the narrator.

On top of the good news about the renewal, Paramount also dropped some rather impressive stats that spell out precisely why the Dexter prequel series was given the greenlight for Season 2. Marking a monumental milestone for Showtime, the title became the most streamed global original series for the network in the last decade. By the time the Season 1 finale aired in February, it raked in a staggering 2.68 million viewers from around the world, which earned it the bragging rights of being the most streamed installment of the season. With these numbers in mind, it’s easy to see why those in charge moved as swiftly as possible to bring Dexter: Original Sin back.

A Perfect Prequel