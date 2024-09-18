Our favorite vampire slayer and doctor slowed down to take a selfie on the set of Dexter: Original Sin. Or is it our favorite sorority girl and detective? No matter how you cut it, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Scream 2’s Sarah Michelle Gellar and Grey’s Anatomy and Scream 3 star Patrick Dempsey, found a moment of calm while filming the Dexter prequel series to snap a picture together. Being the ever-kind and caring queen and mother that we know her to be, Gellar took to Instagram to share the image on her socials.

While their paths may not have crossed in the Scream franchise and neither guest appeared on the other’s major network shows, Showtime is making things right by having cast Dempsey and Gellar in its upcoming prequel series. The pair stepped out for the first time just a few weeks ago in some mid-filming shots that introduced the world to their characters. Both Dempsey’s Captain Aaron Spencer and Gellar’s CSI Chief Tanya Martin find themselves under the employment of the Miami Metro Police Department, where they’ll impart some knowledge to a young Dexter Morgan, played by Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone).

Dempsey’s mustachioed silver fox, Captain Spencer, will be the head of the MMPD’s homicide squad, likely meaning that he’ll be a close peer and ally of Dexter’s father, Henry Morgan (Christian Slater). As for Gellar’s Chief Martin, she’ll likely be part mentor, part tough-as-nails boss to Dexter, who begins his internship at the MMPD. Other names set to join the production include Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson, with Michael C. Hall set to reprise his role as an older Dexter voicing the titular character's internal monologue.

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Tells the Origin Story of the Vigilante Killer

Turning the clock back to 1991 but keeping the heat index cranked up as high as it will go, Dexter: Original Sin returns audiences to Miami, Florida, where a young Dexter Morgan is just getting his bearings for his next step in life. In addition to beginning his career in the department’s forensics division, Dexter also works with his father to develop what comes to be known as The Code, a set of rules for killing those who slip through the hands of justice.

Check out Gellar’s Instagram post above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about Dexter: Original Sin. You can catch up on the original series now streaming on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix