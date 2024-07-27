The Big Picture Dexter: Original Sin will be a prequel following a younger Dexter Morgan as he starts his career in forensics in 1991.

The new series will also explore Dexter's training by his father to become a vigilante killer with a moral code.

Stacked with a stellar cast, Dexter: Original Sin promises to bring back the excitement of the original show.

Ballroom 20 got sinfully exciting today at San Diego Comic-Con when Dexter star Michael C. Hall and executive producer, Clyde Phillips, took the stage to drop the debut teaser for Dexter: Original Sin. Serving as a prequel story about the early years of the infamous serial killer first made famous by Hall in the four-time Emmy Award-winning show, the hype has been growing by leaps and bounds, only further brought on with the help of today’s panel.

Some very familiar music jump-started the teaser as the characters of the new series are introduced. There's plenty of blood as well - just in ways you wouldn't expect as the family gets ready to start their days. Bacon is cooked and jam is spread at the breakfast table, while the family patriarch, Henry Morgan (Christian Slater), shaves before the big day - Dexter's (Patrick Gibson) graduation. The tail end of the trailer reveals the biggest surprise yet — Hall will be reprising his role as Dexter to voice the inner thoughts of his character's younger self.

What Will ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Be About?

Turning the clocks back a full 15 years before audiences are introduced to Hall’s take on Dexter Morgan, Dexter: Original Sin will follow a younger version of the character portrayed by Shadow and Bone’s Gibson. The year is 1991 and Dexter Morgan is just starting out as a student who’s thrilled after he lands his entry gig with the Miami Metro Police Department as a forensics intern. Not only will audiences watch as Dexter builds his professional career, but they’ll also learn more of the backstory about how his father, Harry (Slater), helped train him to become a sort of morally just vigilante killer with the help of a Code.

The cast for Dexter: Original Sin is growing by the day with some stellar names joining Slater and Gibson for what many hope will right the wrongs committed by the production’s creative team in the past. Our slayer queen, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions), marks another exciting return to TV with her appearance as Dexter’s boss and the CSI Chief at the MMPD, Tanya Martin. Moving from the romantic to the spooky, we’re thrilled to see Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy, Thanksgiving) keep his horror leanings going as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of Miami Metro Homicide.

Filling out the ensemble cast and all playing a part in making Dexter the masterful killer he’ll become are James Martinez (Love, Victor), Christina Milian (Love Don’t Cost a Thing), Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly), and Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist).

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Dexter: Original Sin as well as the goings-on this weekend at SDCC. You can now stream Dexter in its entirety on Netflix. Dexter: Original Sin premieres December 2024.

Watch On Netflix