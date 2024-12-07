The good folks behind Dexter: Original Sin are inviting audiences to step inside a young Dexter Morgan’s (Patrick Gibson) mind in a special sneak peek to celebrate the arrival of CCXP Brazil. Whether you’re new to the franchise or have been around since its beginnings nearly two decades ago, the first-look reveals that this will be a show for anyone, no matter their Dexter knowledge.

With the running monologue inside of Dexter’s head voiced by the man who originated the role, Michael C. Hall, we’re taken inside the Miami Metro Police Department for Dexter’s first day as a forensics intern. Upon stepping out of the elevator, Dexter’s dad, Henry Morgan (Christian Slater), is greeted by a slew of co-workers, including a younger version of David Zayas’ Angel Batista played by James Martinez (House of Cards), Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, and Patrick Dempsey (Scream 3) as Aaron Spencer. Getting his bearings, Dexter is ushered onto his first day by his eccentric co-worker Vince (Alex Shimizu) and heads off to meet the head of his department, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) Tanya Martin.

What To Expect From ‘Dexter: Original Sin’

To put it in the kindest terms possible, Dexter fans were less than pleased with the ending of the original series, which tapped out back in 2013 after six seasons. For the most part, any Dexter-head you’d talk to would say the first few seasons were works of art, with the crime drama tapering off by the time things wrapped up. To fix this slight, the creative team came back together in 2021 and pulled a big ol’ “jk - that was all a fakeout!” when it came to the end of the first series. With the new title, Dexter: New Blood, they hoped to set the record straight, but it only made things worse with the obsessive fandom, canceling the series after just one season.

So, when it was announced that a prequel production was underway, the fans were - understandably - a tad bit nervous. Still, things look rather promising for Original Sin, as it brings the character back to the screen but does it in a different way, giving audiences his origin story rather than the next chapter. Plus, the addition of Hall as the running inner monologue of young Dexter is certainly a step in the right direction, in addition to the likes of Gellar, Dempsey, and Slater joining the cast. There are still a lot of places for the series to go wrong, but we’re hoping that Original Sin has learned from the past and will trudge forward to greatness.

Oh, and if you're hoping to physically see Michael C. Hall as Dexter again, don't worry. He'll somehow return yet again for the in-development continuation, Dexter: Resurrection.

Check out the sneak peek at Dexter: Original Sin above and tune into Paramount+ for the show’s debut on December 13 before it airs on linear on December 15.

