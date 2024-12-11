Dexter is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows of the 21st century. Across 8 seasons and 96 episodes, the series brought devilish delight across the world as Michael C. Hall's titular Dexter mixed a double life as a blood splatter analyst by day and a vigilante serial killer by night. A winner of four Primetime Emmys among many other awards, the series has managed to sustain its popularity despite having ended over a decade ago, helped in no small part by the release of Dexter: New Blood in 2021.

However, with a character as intriguing as Dexter, the story going forward was perhaps never going to be as interesting as the one looking back. With the dominoes that must fall in order to create a character like Dexter bound to be soaked in the blood of great entertainment, a prequel felt like the very best next choice for the franchise. Alas, said prequel is now almost here, so, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Dexter: Original Sin.

Is 'Dexter: Original Sin' Streaming?

Yes! You can officially catch the hotly-anticipated Dexter prequel on Paramount+ with Showtime. This is crucial, as subscribers simply to Paramount+ will not be able to stream the series when it first arrives. That is unless you're in the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, where the show will stream on Paramount+. If you don't have a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime and will need one in time to indulge in some Original Sin, you can grab an ad-free plan with Showtime for $12 per month or $120 per year. Currently, all episodes of the original series are streaming on Paramount+.

When is 'Dexter: Original Sin' Released?

Officially, the first date you can catch Dexter: Original Sin is Friday, December 13, 2024. This date marks the arrival of other new and returning shows to a stacked December television lineup, including the likes of Die Hart Season 3 on the ROKU Channel, brand-new children's animated series Wonder Pets: In the City on Apple TV+, Netflix's new drama miniseries 1992, and much more.

Can You Watch 'Dexter: Original Sin' on TV?

If you're busy on December 13 or don't have access to Paramount+ with Showtime, fear not, as you can still catch Dexter: Original Sin when it makes its on-air US debut on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the 'Dexter: Original Sin' Trailer

Released on November 26, the full trailer for Dexter: Original Sin is available to watch above. Excitingly, this trailer gives fans their best glimpse yet at the Morgan family - including Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan - teasing the origins that led them on the path to the chaos of the original series. With fifteen years separating this and Dexter's first outing, there's a lot for fans to learn about their favorite characters, including, of course, the titular Dexter (Patrick Gibson), who looks to never have a dull day in this exciting prequel. An official synopsis for the series reads:

"Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Golden Globe® winner Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson and special guest star, Sarah Michelle Gellar also star in this new series, with Michael C. Hall returning to voice the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan’s head."

On top of this trailer, Collider also excitingly teamed up with Paramount+ to bring an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the series, available to watch below:

What's the 'Dexter: Original Sin' Episode Schedule?

For those looking to plan their calendars around the return to the Dexter universe, here's a look at the full episode schedule based on all the information we currently have available: