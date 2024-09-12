Paramount+ with Showtime has officially revealed the premiere date and the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated prequel Dexter: Original Sin. Fans of the iconic serial killer can mark their calendars for Friday, December 13, when the 10-episode drama will make its streaming debut for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. Following its streaming release, the show will air on Sunday, December 15 on Paramount+ in the United States, while international audiences will get access starting December 13.

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin will bring viewers a new and fresh take on the backstory of Dexter Morgan, as portrayed by Patrick Gibson in the series, stepping into the shoes now vacated by Michael C. Hall. This prequel delves into Dexter’s early years, transitioning from a student to the avenging serial killer fans have come to know. Under the guidance of his father, Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), young Dexter grapples with his dark urges and the development of "The Code" — a moral framework that helps him target individuals who "deserve" to be eliminated from society without drawing the attention of law enforcement.

With the backdrop of his forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, the show promises a gripping mix of character-driven drama and the blood-chilling thrills fans expect from the Dexter franchise.

Who Is Involved in the Making of 'Dexter: Original Sin'?

The star-studded cast for Dexter: Original Sin includes Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and a special guest appearance from Sarah Michelle Gellar. Hall, who immortalized the adult Dexter in the original series, is set to return, lending his voice to narrate Dexter’s iconic internal monologue.

Behind the scenes, the show brings together a powerhouse of executive producers, including Dexter alum Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall, Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll). Michael Lehmann, known for Heathers, is on board as the directing executive producer, which should guarantee there's a stylish and intense approach to the show that will complement the darkly humorous storytelling.

As the series gears up for its December release, Dexter: Original Sin offers fans the chance to dive back into Dexter’s world — this time with a fresh look at the origins of his chilling moral code and his journey into becoming America’s most beloved serial killer in training. Check out the teaser now, before Original Sin debuts on December 13. In the meantime, Dexter is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+