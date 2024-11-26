Paramount and Showtime are taking us back to the beginning with the epic first trailer for the eagerly awaited prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. In the trailer, we get our first look at the origins of the iconic Morgan family, featuring Golden Globe winner Christian Slateras Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan. The series is set 15 years before Dexter made his name to audiences across the world, where we get to see Dexter learning how to be the most efficient serial killer he can be.

The series, set in the bright but grimy 1991 Miami, explores Dexter's (Gibson) evolution from a college student into a serial killer with a conscience. Struggling to control his violent urges, Dexter learns to harness his inner darkness with guidance from his father, Harry (Slater). Following a strict Code to target those who deserve elimination while avoiding detection, Dexter ends up in a spot of bother while trying to hide his illicit activities after he grabs an internship with the Miami Metro P.D.

Who Else Is in 'Dexter: Original Sin'?

The series also stars the likes of Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy, Enchanted) as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez (One Day at a Time, Love, Victor) as Angel Batista, Christina Milian (Love Don't Cost a Thing, Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Vince Masuka, and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly, Transformers) as Bobby Watt. Additionally, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) appears as Tanya Martin, about whom we still no very little.

The good ship Dexter: Original Sin is captained by showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, previously known for his work on the original Dexter series and Nurse Jackie. The series is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, with a lineup of executive producers including Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (the original Dexter himself), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll). Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer) serves as producer, while Michael Lehmann (Heathers) takes on the role of directing executive producer.

Dexter: Original Sin will premiere Friday, December 13 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, before making its on-air US debut on Sunday, December 15 at 10pm ET/PT. Internationally, the series will air exclusively on Paramount+ on December 13th in the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

You can catch up on the original series, and its follow up, Dexter: New Blood, on Showtime now. Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the future of Dexter: Original Sin.