As Hollywood continuously tries to make any original idea into a franchise, there's a large amount of content released every year that's a reboot, sequel, spin-off, or prequel of another project. While there are a handful of successful franchise continuations, like Creed or Cobra Kai, many of them fail, like the Fantastic Beasts films. After the mixed reception to Dexter: New Blood, loyal Dexter fans were questioning if the franchise needed a prequel story with Dexter: Original Sin. But the cast is doing a great job of portraying accurate versions of notable characters from Dexter, while also breathing new life into these roles. The writers get to play around with filling in the gaps for these established characters and developing interesting story arcs that will lead to who they’ll be by the Dexter series premiere.

Dexter: Original Sin also introduces original characters to the franchise played by notable TV stars, Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar. By Episode 6, Dempsey’s character, Miami Metro Police Captain Aaron Spencer, is fleshed out and given a compelling and emotional storyline regarding his kidnapped son. Unfortunately for Gellar, her talents are rarely utilized for audiences to be invested in her character, Miami Metro CSI Chief Tanya Martin.

Tanya Martin Should Be a Better Mentor to Dexter Morgan