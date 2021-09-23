Along with the arrival of Dexter: New Blood this fall, it looks like fans of the Showtime series will also see the return of the drama’s official companion podcast. Showtime announced that Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds will premiere in advance of the upcoming thriller series, prepping fans for the return of their favorite anti-hero, hosted by the writer and executive producer of the series himself.

The wrap-up podcast is set to premiere on October 1 everywhere podcasts are available, and will be released weekly for sixteen weeks, fleshing out episodes and dissecting characters and plot twists prior to the show’s premiere on November 7. The show will feature special behind-the-scenes access not available anywhere else, and special guest stars from the series itself, including Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, and John Lithgow.

RELATED: 'Dexter: New Blood' Looks Nothing Like the Original Series (and That's a Good Thing)

The podcast will then continue on through the entire run of Dexter: New Blood, wrapping up and discussing episodes as they occur, giving fans a way to decompress after what is sure to be an intense return.

“Resurrecting America’s favorite serial killer puts viewers in the passenger seat as I, along with my special guests, will lay it all out on the kill table,” says Reynolds. “This podcast is the perfect companion piece to cut deep into the dark drama that’s DEXTER. Was he a good guy doing bad things or a bad guy doing good things? Or was he just a misunderstood man with a large collection of knives and way too much plastic wrap?”

Dexter: New Blood is set to pick up ten years after the ending of the original series, following our favorite murderer after he went missing in the eye of a hurricane and turned up in a small town in New York, living under an assumed name. But while he is embracing his new life with open arms, his past isn’t quite ready to let him go — and won’t do so until he is forced to face it.

Dexter: New Blood, also starring Julia Jones, Clancy Brown, and Alano Miller, premieres exclusively on Showtime on November 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds premieres wherever podcasts are available on October 1, and fans can listen to the trailer via Apple Podcasts.

KEEP READING: ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Official Trailer Proclaims the Return of The Passenger

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Review: A Misguided Misfire of Monumental Proportions Mental health is a delicate issue that ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ handles in the clumsiest manner possible.

Read Next