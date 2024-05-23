The Big Picture The cast of Dexter: Original Sin has been officially unveiled, with Christian Slater joining as Harry Morgan.

He is joined by Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan.

Set in 1991 Miami, the series follows Dexter Morgan's evolution into a serial killer guided by a moral code.

Paramount+ with Showtime has unveiled the cast of the eagerly anticipated drama series Dexter: Original Sin (formerly titled Dexter: Origins). This prequel takes us back to the origins of America's favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan, set 15 years before the events of the original Showtime hit series. Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) steps into the role of young Dexter Morgan, while Golden Globe winner Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) joins the cast as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father and a dedicated homicide detective. Molly Brown (Senior Year) rounds out the main cast as Dexter's spirited younger sister, Debra Morgan. The series is helmed by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie), who returns as showrunner and executive producer, ensuring the series stays true to its dark and thrilling roots.

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter Morgan (Gibson) as he evolves from a student into a serial killer guided by a moral code. As Dexter grapples with his burgeoning bloodlust, he learns to channel his violent urges under the tutelage of his adoptive father Harry (Slater). Harry's code is designed to ensure Dexter targets only those who truly deserve to be removed from society, while skillfully evading law enforcement detection. His internal struggle unfolds as Dexter begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, adding a layer of complexity to his double life.

Slater's casting as Harry Morgan is the headline announcement here. Slater’s extensive career includes notable roles in Dr. Death (earning him a Critics Choice nomination), Dirty John, Nymphomaniac, and cult classics like True Romance and Heathers. He is currently starring in Unfrosted, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and will soon appear in Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz. Gibson, known for his role in Shadow and Bone, has also appeared in The OA, Good Girl Jane, and Property of the State, the latter earning him the Irish Film and Television Award for Rising Star in 2017. Molly Brown has showcased her talent in series such as Evil, Billions, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and films including Senior Year and The Good House. She will soon be seen in the independent film Mooch.

What Was 'Dexter' About?

The original Dexter series, which premiered in 2006, starred Michael C. Hall as the conflicted blood-spatter expert who moonlights as a serial killer. Over its eight-season run, the show garnered critical acclaim, earning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, a Peabody Award, and a spot on the Writers Guild of America's list of the “101 Best Written TV Series”. The 2021 sequel, Dexter: New Blood, achieved record-breaking viewership, becoming the most-watched series in Showtime history.

