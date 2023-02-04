Dexter: New Blood is dead in the water. Season 2 of the series has officially been axed in favor of a Dexter prequel series, and any hope of seeing where the hereditarily-passed Dark Passenger takes little Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) will forever be unfulfilled. New Blood, while flawed, corrected the universally-hated finale of the original series by giving the title character (Michael C. Hall) a fitting conclusion to his arc. With Dexter dead at the hands of his morally-ambiguous son, the core of the show is nix. And, truthfully, bringing Dexter back in a second season by miraculously having him cheat death—as some fans have expressed hope for—would only be a disservice to the poetic ending of New Blood, propelling the series even further into soap opera territory in regard to implausibility.

The finale of New Blood is enough to close not only Dexter’s arc but Harrison’s as well. There’s no point in exploring Harrison’s story further. He has his redemption and, as the final few minutes of the series suggest, presumably sheds the burdens of his traumatic upbringing in order to drive cheerfully into the sun and choose a different moral path than his father. But what about the prequel series, which is set to replace New Blood as the expansion of the Dexter universe and explore the title character’s twisted adolescence? Is it any more necessary?

House of the Dragon proved that prequel shows could be good and Better Call Saul proved that they could be great, enough to surpass the prestigious quality of the original. Both of those series had something new to say about the expansive universes they exist in, but for a Dexter prequel, this doesn't seem to be the case.

'Dexter' Already Explains the Title Character’s Backstory Adequately Enough

Really, a Dexter prequel is even less necessary than a continuation of New Blood, and that’s largely because of how thoroughly Dexter’s backstory is already established in the original series. It’s a show that leans heavily into exposition and flashbacks, with most of the narrative steps leading to Dexter’s formation into a vigilante serial killer already actually shown to us. We see young Dexter (Dominic Janes) confess to killing the neighbors’ dog to help his mother get some sleep. We see Dexter learning to hunt in an attempt to suppress his violent urges. We even see Harry (James Remar) teach Dexter his morally-questionable code of killing after finding a set of knives (a plot point undone by the utterly senseless twist that Dr. Vogel (Charlotte Rampling) actually invented the code).

Points of potential interest, like Dexter’s first kill, his forced integration into society, and the truth about his biological father, are all already answered. The pilot episode goes so far as to explain Dexter’s unnatural ability to think like a cop, always staying ahead to avoid trouble. We know that he was born in blood after his mother was brutally murdered inside a shipping container. We know that Harry was having an affair with his mother before her death.

Dexter already tells us that Harry walks in on his son savagely dismembering the freshly-killed pimp Juan Ryness, and we later learn that the resulting horror causes Harry to commit suicide. All the important plot points are already explained. We know why Dexter becomes a killer. We know that Harry’s guidance helps him find a “safe” outlet for his urges. We know that Dex suffers from alienation and struggles to fit in with “normal” people. With all this in mind, it becomes clear: a prequel show would either, A) be filling in the gaps with episodes of less importance than what we already know, or B) retcon the hell out of preexisting plot points for the sake of surprise. There’s really no point in any of it.

'Dexter' Would Never Be the Same Without Michael C. Hall

When Dexter works, much credit is owed to Michael C. Hall’s magnetic performance as the title character. He’s likable in a way that seems almost impossible, considering that he’s a creepy little serial killer that keeps trophies of blood in his apartment. He sways between the sort of puppy-like cluelessness and the unrestrained savagery of a rabid dog. Hall is able to bring both drama and comedy to the role, even when the writing loses momentum in the show’s later seasons.

Without Hall, Dexter would lose so much of its appeal. Those kids that played Dexter at earlier ages were fine, competent actors, but the character is really only brought to vibrant life when portrayed by Hall. It would be an awkward replacement to find a character that could step into the roles with the same awkward charisma as Hall, and pretty much any young actor would be doomed to unfavorable comparisons to the O.G. And so a Dexter prequel is doomed to the consequences of a Hall-less existence... unless, of course, they cast Hall, bring back those goofy-ass shaggy wigs, and play the whole thing as a pure comedy.

Better Call Saul, my vote for the greatest prequel of all time, works because Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was left as an enigma in Breaking Bad. He was a character that we knew little about, whose past was so shrouded in mystery that there was the freedom of a blank page to start with. It works because Peter Gold, Vince Gilligan, and the BCS writing team are all incredibly gifted storytellers that know how to make gripping narratives centered around fascinating and complex characters. It works because its cast is overflowing with talent, and because Odenkirk, who had long been overdue for a meaty leading role, knocks the role out of the park in a game-winning grand slam. It’s a bit hard not to be cynical and assume that Showtime looked at Saul’s monumental critical success and fixed to do the same.

For a series that, as the all-but unanimous opinion suggests, peaked in Season 4, Dexter is one ill-fitted for a prequel. Final season aside, Dexter managed to pull enough magic tricks out of its hat to make itself (if nothing else) continuously interesting, even when decreasing steadily in quality. But that’s because Hall is a ceaseless wonder to watch, and because there always existed the strong possibility that Dexter would finally meet the law—or a superior killer—and end up either arrested or dead. A prequel series would eliminate both of these points, also shedding the novelty that the show may have once had. To Showtime and company, if you’re really itching to keep the Dexter universe going, leave the Dexter prequel behind and make a James Doakes series instead. Now that I would watch.