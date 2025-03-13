Following his incredible work in last year’s Late Night with the Devil, David Dastmalchian has set his latest role. The horror king is making moves from the big screen to the small, where he’ll join the ever-growing cast of Dexter: Resurrection. Right now, we know that the actor will appear in a guest-starring capacity as a character named Gareth. Beyond that, information about Gareth is limited, including where his loyalties lie and how he’ll cross paths with Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan.

The revival series seems to have a rivalry going with Scream 7 when it comes to gathering a star-studded call sheet, because the Oppenheimer actor is just one of the famous faces we’ll see when the project arrives later this year. In addition to Dastmalchian, Dexter Resurrection will also feature performances from Uma Thurman (Kill Bill: Volume 1), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (The Good Fight), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie) and Emilia Suárez (A Good Person).

While the majority of the cast will be fresh characters tossed into the already famous universe, Hall won’t be the only actor reprising his role from the shows of yesteryear. The offshoot will also bring back James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, and David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista. The project serves as the latest to come from the world of the morally righteous serial killer, following the critically panned and short-lived Dexter: New Blood and the recent and much more popular prequel production, Dexter: Original Sin.

David Dastmalchian Will Be Right at Home In ‘Dexter: Resurrection’