After the end of her time as part of the Clone Club, Krysten Ritter has found a killer new television role, and it's not the one you're thinking. The Jessica Jones star is joining Michael C. Hall in Showtime's upcoming Dexter: Resurrection, though unlike in her Marvel tenure, she won't be putting her detective skills to work. Instead, per Deadline, she's getting a full arc as a guest star, playing Mia Lapierre, known by her alter ego as the "Lady Vengeance" serial killer. The news tracks with an earlier post on Instagram by Ritter noting she was "NYC bound baby" in preparation for a showdown with Dexter Morgan.

The timing of Ritter's post initially had fans excited about the possibility that she was heading to the Big Apple to reunite with Charlie Cox for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub posted this afternoon that filming on the MCU show's next run of episodes starts tomorrow, which, combined with recent comments from Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum about exploring possibilities for reviving The Defenders, sure made it seem like Jessica Jones was about to get back to work. Her addition to Dexter: Resurrection, however, is still exciting and adds to a stellar cast that has been forming around the much-anticipated continuation of the titular killer's story. In addition to Hall, she joins original Dexter stars David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott alongside Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusaand, and Emilia Suárez.

Resurrection is Showtime's latest entry into the Dexter universe following the prequel Dexter: Original Sin starring Patrick Gibson, which concluded its first season earlier this month. Set to air on Paramont+ with Showtime with Clyde Phillips back in the showrunner seat, the series returns Dexter to his killing ways with a whole new chapter set in the present day. Filming has been underway in New York since mid-January with Monica Raymund in charge of four episodes while Marcos Siega directs the other six.

What Else Has Ritter Appeared in Lately?