Another day, another Dexter: Resurrection casting announcement. Following last week’s news that Jessica Jones alum, Krysten Ritter, had been cast in the Michael C. Hall-led series, today, Paramount+ with Showtime is pulling back the curtain on yet another A-lister who will join the call sheet. Stepping into the world of the morally superior serial killer is Neil Patrick Harris, who will appear in the Dexter sequel production in a guest-starring capacity. Does this mean he might be murdered? Maybe! But, whatever the case may be, it sounds like Harris’ character, known only as “Lowell” right now, will just pop in for an episode or two before going along on his way.

For the most part, Harris has been largely lying low over the last few years, having last appeared on the small-screen in 2023 through one-off roles in Doctor Who and How I Met Your Father, with the latter seeing him reprise his performance as Barney Stinson from the long-running sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. His last leading role on a television series was back in 2022, through Netflix’s Uncoupled — a project that he also executive produced. His life on the big screen has been just as quiet, with his last feature-length project seeing him work alongside Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in the 2022 comedy action flick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Meet the Faces of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’