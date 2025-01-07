The band is getting back together in the upcoming Dexter spin-off series, Dexter: Resurrection, as Paramount+ with Showtime have announced that legacy stars, David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry), will return to reprise their roles. Fans of the show that started it all will recognize Zayas for his work as Dexter’s pal and detective, Angel Batista, while Remar will reprise his role as Dexter’s pops and celebrated ex-detective, Henry Morgan. Stepping into another branch of the Dexterverse, Dexter: New Blood’s Alcott will also get a chance to continue his story as Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan. The trio will be doing all this alongside the previously announced Michael C. Hall, who returns in the flesh as Dexter following his voiceover time on the streamer’s current hit, Dexter Origins.

As of right now, it isn’t entirely clear how all three characters will appear in the project together — specifically Remar’s Harry Morgan, who was already dead by the time the main series started. The character popped in and out of the show’s eight-season run through flashbacks, which could be the case here, although more than a decade has passed since Dexter went off the air and none of us are getting any younger — if you catch our drift. Still, it will be exciting to see how all of these different personalities are blended into the latest spin-off from executive producer and showrunner, Clyde Phillips.

Along with starring, the man behind TV’s most morally attuned serial killer, Hall, will also join as an executive producer with Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), and Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris), with Marcos Siega (Dexter: New Blood) as producing director.

‘Dexter’s Rebirth on Paramount+

After Dexter: New Blood proved to be a massive miss for the studio, with the fandom distraught over what had become of their beloved characters, Showtime took another swing at the tail end of last year with the prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. With Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) starring as a younger version of the titular killer, the show follows his early days as an intern for the Miami Metro Police Department and explains how he and his father, Harry (Christian Slater), constructed the code that allowed Dexter to give in to his killer urges in a morally superior way. Since the show’s arrival in December, it’s been a hit for the studios, teasing that the Dexter revamp we’ve longed for is truly on the way.

Filming for Dexter: Resurrection is expected to begin later this month with the series set for a release to Paramount+ with Showtime in the summer. In the meantime, head over to the streamer to check out Dexter: Original Sin.

