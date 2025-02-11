This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Dexter: Resurrection’s call sheet continues to pack on starpower with today’s reveal that Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage, has signed on to join the Michael C. Hall-led series. This is another major win for the production, which picked up cameras and began rolling just last month, with the Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner said to be appearing as the show’s big bad. Hall’s titular killer may have his hands full with Dinklage’s Leon Prater, as the businessman and venture capitalist billionaire sounds to be pretty cutthroat, despite the kind-eyed, giving entrepreneur face that he shows the world.

Dinklage is the latest Hollywood favorite to join the cast alongside Hall, as Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction star, Uma Thurman, was previously revealed to have signed her contract as well. While an overall plot has yet to fully take shape, the puzzle pieces are coming together. We know that Thurman will appear as Charley, the Head of Security for Dinklage’s Prater. The character is described as being highly-skilled as a Special Ops officer, something that could give Dexter a run for his money if he sets his sights on Prater. In addition to the two newbies, Dexter: Resurrection will also feature three incredibly familiar faces, as David Zayas, James Remar and Jack Alcott will all return to the fold to reprise their roles of Detective Angel Batista, Harry Morgan, and Harrison Morgan, respectively.

