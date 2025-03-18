At this point, it's safe to say that Dexter: Resurrection is officially the most starry Dexter offshoot as the series has again added another powerhouse to its already impressive call sheet. The latest to be called upon is Steve Schirripa, who is fresh off his role as Detective Anthony Abetemarco in the just-concluded CBS procedural, Blue Bloods, which ended its long, successful run after 14 seasons. This time around, Schirripa won't be strapping on a badge as his Resurrection role will see him on the villainous side of things. Per a report from Variety, he will play Vinny, a recurring character, simply described as a greedy slumlord, which sort of seals his fate no matter how long it will take.

Schirripa joins an ever-growing starry lineup that includes Peter Dinklage as the main antagonist, Leon Prater, a billionaire businessman. Given Schirripa's equally villainous role, both actors will pose a threat to our favorite morally ambiguous serial killer, though it remains to be seen if they will join forces while at it. Their characters do share a common trait of accumulating wealth through shady means. While Vinny extorts people through his property dealings to elevate his status, Prater’s fortune, gotten from his day job as a venture capitalist, also has a dubious origin, one he attempts to conceal through excessive philanthropy.

Schirripa's mafia-esque role is one he's quite familiar with, as he spent a few years playing the third-generation gangster, Bobby Bacala, on the fan-favorite crime drama series, The Sopranos. Schirripa has the series to thank for giving him his first taste of global prominence. After the curtains came down on The Sopranos after six seasons in 2007, Schirripa's next major role came as Leo Boykewich in the teen series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which followed Shailene Woodley's Amy Juergens as she deals with teenage pregnancy. In addition to his extensive feature on Blue Bloods, Schirripa's credits in crime shows have come in Columbo, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Which Other Stars Have Been Cast In 'Dexter: Resurrection'?