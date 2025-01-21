This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After three years away from the small screen, Deadline reports that Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman has set her sights on a new series, as she’s been announced to be the latest star to sign on for Dexter: Resurrection. We know that the Pulp Fiction star will appear in a recurring role on the series, putting her character up close and personal with Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer. Between the two new productions to come from the long-gone world of Dexter, the call sheets have included some rather big names, with the universe’s prequel series, the currently running Dexter: Original Sin, boasting names like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christian Slater, and Patrick Dempsey.

Thurman will join the story of the cautiously optimistic sequel series as Charley, the Head of Security for a local billionaire named Leon Prater. Charley’s background is incredibly impressive, having previously served as a Special Ops officer - a skillset that should she become an enemy to Dexter may prove to be more challenging than what he’s used to. She takes her job alongside Prater very seriously, committed to protecting her boss no matter the danger. In the Dexter universe, Thurman’s character will appear alongside David Zayas, who reprises his role as Detective Angel Batista, James Remar, who returns to the role of Dexter’s papa, Harry Morgan, and Jack Alcott, who will step back in for some father and son time as Dexter’s kid, Harrison Morgan.

So far, audiences have been eating out of the palm of Paramount+ with Showtime Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, since its record-breaking premiere back in December. Now halfway through the first season and fans are tied in for the ride of their lives as they follow the early days of Dexter Morgan, who is portrayed by Shadow and Bone and The OA alum Patrick Gibson. Meanwhile, Dexter: Resurrection, which hopes to right the wrongs of the last offshoot, Dexter: New Blood, has picked up cameras with Hall recently announcing that filming was officially underway.

What Else Has Uma Thurman Been In Recently?

Over the last two years, audiences have spotted the frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator in a handful of features including Red, White & Royal Blue, The Kill Room, and Oh, Canada. Along with Dexter: Resurrection, Thurman has a handful of other projects on the way, with feature-length productions such as The King of Kings, The Old Guard 2 and Ballerina Overdrive expected to roll out in the nearish future. In TV land, the actress was most recently spotted as part of the cast in Apple TV+’s Suspicion and Showtime’s Super Pumped.

