Just halfway through the debut season of the Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, and production is officially underway on yet another spin-off of the beloved TV show. Taking to social media to share the good news, universe star Michael C. Hall greeted fans with a smile and welcomed them back to business, revealing that cameras had officially picked up on Dexter: Resurrection. The highly-anticipated project will see the actor reprise the role that he originated on the fan-favorite Showtime series that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Coming to his followers straight from the set of Resurrection, Hall seemed giddy about getting back to work and bringing fans something completely fresh. Teasing what was to come, the actor said,

“I’m looking forward to taking another thrill ride and, when all is said and done, to you taking the ride with us.”

As of right now, Dexter: Resurrection has not set a specific release date, but it’s expected to arrive on Showtime and Paramount+ this coming summer. This will be the latest time that Hall steps back into the serial killing world of Dexter Morgan, after Dexter: New Blood came and went with one under-performing season just a few years ago. In addition to his in-the-flesh appearance in Resurrection, Hall lent his voice to the character’s inner thoughts in the recently released Dexter: Original Sin. The prequel offshoot stars Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) as a younger version of Dexter, giving audiences a backstory to his early days as an intern on the Miami Metro Police Department’s forensic team and how he and his father, Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), came up with the code that Dexter would use when finding “worthy” victims.

Who Else Will Be Part of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’?

Hall won’t be the only original cast member to resurrect his character for Dexter: Resurrection. Just last week, it was revealed that a few other familiar faces would be working their way back to the story as well. Audiences can also expect to catch up with the likes of David Zayas (The Bear) as detective Angel Batista, James Remar (Welcome to Derry) as Dexter’s father and beloved ex-detective Harry Morgan, and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) as Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan. For the most part, plot details surrounding Resurrection are being kept under wraps, but the show hopes to undo the damage done by New Blood and stay on track with the popularity started by Dexter: Original Sin.

Check out Hall’s message to Dexter fans above, and stay tuned to Collider for more information about Dexter: Resurrection. You can stream Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

