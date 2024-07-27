The Big Picture Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in two new projects - voicing his younger self and starring in a spin-off.

Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter as a young man in 1991, with Hall providing narration.

Dexter: Resurrection will star Hall and is a sequel to Dexter: New Blood.

Those in attendance today at San Diego Comic-Con’s Dexter: Original Sin panel were in for the surprise of their lives when Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips announced that the former would be returning to his serial killer vigilante in not one, but two new projects. For starters, Hall will join the already killer cast of Original Sin, voicing the inner thoughts of Dexter’s younger self played by Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone). But the biggest surprise of the night was when the pair announced that the Golden Globe winning actor would be back in the flesh as Dexter Morgan in a new series titled Dexter: Resurrection which is set to arrive next summer.

The bad news is that not much was revealed about the new Dexter series at Showtime, except that it’s set in the present day, so we can surmise that it will follow the events of the widely panned Dexter: New Blood. Beyond that, Dexter: Resurrection is largely keeping audiences in the dark. While we’re sure there are plenty of Dexter fans happy to hear that Hall will be back in the saddle, we’re also sure that there are more than a few folks out there wondering exactly how the title will pan out and if it will live up to the hype. Unfortunately, we’ll just need to wait until next year to find out.

What About 'Dexter: Original Sin'?

On the other hand, there’s plenty that we know about Dexter: Original Sin beyond the SDCC announcement that Hall will be voicing the inner thoughts of Gibson’s take on the character that kicked-off the franchise. For starters, the series is set to drop in December 2024, and filming is already underway. The production also has an impressively stacked cast filled with familiar names like Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy).

Filling out the rest of the cast is a call sheet that will include Molly Brown (Senior Year), Christinia Milian (Love Don’t Cost a Thing), James Martinez (Love, Victor), Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist), and Reno Wilson (Good Girls). Picking up in the steamy city of Miami during the ’90s, Original Sin will follow Dexter as he starts his forensic internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. When he realizes that he has a desire to kill, Dexter turns to his father for help who aids him in establishing a Code that will suss out those who deserve to die from the innocent.

Right now, Dexter is streaming in several places including Paramount+ and Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from SDCC.

