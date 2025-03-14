With a casting announcement for Dexter: Resurrection coming to the light nearly every single day, it’s clear that the revival series means business. With newcoming names like Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction) joining ranks with Michael C. Hall’s titular vigilante killer, it certainly seems like the creative team is going all gas and no brakes with this one. And, while we can certainly wrap our heads around how the production will bring back other beloved characters from the hit shows of yesteryear, like Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) and Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas), a question mark was hanging over the return of Dexter’s most beloved big-bad, John Lithgow’s the Trinity Killer.

Luckily, Lithgow wasn’t forced to keep his reprisal under wraps, as he was happy to give Variety the juicy details earlier this week. While he admits that yes, the Trinity Killer (who died all the way back in Season 4 of Dexter) will make a return in Resurrection, Lithgow says it will be a short one, explaining,

“I just went back to do a day. They’re rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of ‘Dexter.’ And it turns out he didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed.”

Beyond this, it’s unclear whether we can expect more of Lithgow’s madman in episodes down the road, should the production be renewed for a second season. In the case of this batch of comments, it certainly sounds like the Trinity Killer will simply be a figment of Dexter’s imagination — something coming back from beyond the grave to haunt his nightmares. Outside Resurrection, there is already a spin-off in the works that would shine its focus on Lithgow’s menacing serial killer over at Paramount+ with Showtime. The production, which has been rumored to be on the way for years, was officially revealed at the end of last year.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Dexter: Resurrection’?