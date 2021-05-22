Believe it or not, we are actually getting a revival of Dexter this Fall with Michael C. Hall, and one of its new stars is teasing a darker story. Jamie Chung, who recently stole scenes in Lovecraft Country, will be portraying a true-crime podcaster and has spilled some details regarding the anticipated miniseries.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, she addresses just how long it has been since the maligned final episode of the series “Remember The Monsters?” originally aired. "The original series happened over 10 years ago,” Chung explained, “so there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic. I do think it's a little darker."

This darker turn won’t be just the tone, but also the setting. While the original series took place in bright and sunny Miami, Chung revealed that the show will instead be set in upstate New York. Dexter seemingly has relocated from Canada, showing that he still very much in hiding after his secret double life as a prolific serial killer was revealed. Due to the change in setting, Chung also teased the revival’s cast saying that “you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones."

Details about the miniseries have been scarce, but with these new details, we have a slightly better look at what Dexter will be facing. Chung will be joined by Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Oscar Wahlberg, and Johnny Sequoyah when the limited series airs this fall. As for the returning faces Chung teased, there has been no word on who from Dexter’s past will come to haunt him. Personally, I’m hoping his now-deceased sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) replaces his adoptive father Harry (James Remar) as the angel or devil on his bulky shoulders.

Clyde Phillips, the series’ original showrunner for the four first seasons, has been confirmed to head the miniseries. Phillips, Hall, and director Marcos Siega will also produce the show. Showtime’s revival does not have a release date, although it will premiere sometime in the Fall.

