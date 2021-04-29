The new teaser for Showtime’s Dexter revival finally gives us a look at Michael C. Hall as the title serial killer. As with the previous teaser, the new clip connects to the Season 8 finale by placing Dexter Morgan in the woods, where the killer tried to hide from authorities by becoming a lumberjack.

In the video, we get to see a fire pit burning in a snowy forest, with an ax stuck in a wood stump - all elements from the first teaser. As the cameras zoom out of this scene, we are taken inside a cabin, where Hall looks outside a window. The teaser is playing a cover of “Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood”, a song originally from The Animals.

As the verses of the Nina Simone song say "I'm just a soul whose intentions are good / Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood," Hall looks directly at the camera and smiles. The most disturbing part of the teaser is that there are muffled sounds of someone gagged trying to scream, hidden by the music but clearly reflected in the window itself as one of Dexter's new victims.

Previously released character details revealed that the next season of Dexter will bring the Bay Harbor Butcher to New York. Dexter’s revival will give the show a new finale, after the end of Season 8 back in 2013 left a lot of fans displeased. Showtime’s plans are to bring Hall’s character back for 10 episodes that will put a definitive end in the killer’s story, with no intentions to move forward with the show, regardless of the revival’s reception.

Dexter’s revival cast includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and Michael Cyril Creighton. Clancy Brown will play the new villain Hall will have to face. Clyde Phillips, the showrunner for the four first seasons of Dexter, will be back to oversee the story, while Phillips, Hall, and director Marcos Siega produce the show.

The Dexter revival will be released in the fall. Check out the new teaser below:

