It's safe to say that fans have been waiting a long time for Dexter to finally get the swan song the series deserved — and a new revival on Showtime titled Dexter: New Blood, which reunites star Michael C. Hall with showrunner Clyde Phillips, aims to do just that. When the show held its panel via virtual press conference at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, it was clear that getting a chance to do things over again was on everyone's mind, with an emphasis on the overarching theme of "fathers and sons," per Phillips.

During Showtime's earlier executive panel, president of entertainment Gary Levine admitted that "Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime, and we didn't do it justice in the end, I think. And that has always been a burr under my saddle, y'all.... [New Blood] is a proper finale for a brilliant series."

Hall also seemed to sympathize with fan frustration over how the original run of Dexter ended, and how that informed their approach in terms of revisiting the series after a long hiatus:

"I think the way the series proper ended [had] a great deal to do with why we're revisiting the show and the character, I think a lot of what was mystifying or dissatisfying to people is a lot of what creates the appetite that we're hopefully satisfying now. The show did not end in a way that was incentive for people or gave anybody a sense of conclusion. We didn't hear from Dexter, he didn't say anything to us when the show ended and I think it left audiences in, if nothing else, a sense of suspended animation — and yeah, I think a big part of our motivation was to definitively answer the question of what happened to this guy."

Phillips emphasized, however, that one very important member of the original show will be making a return too: Dexter's son Harrison, now all grown up and with his own demons to fight. "You can't do a show about Dexter ... without bringing back his son. Dexter had left his son when he was five years old, and the son has always thought he was dead and then found out he was alive, and has great resentment."

However, series director Marcos Siega asserted the idea that when it comes to the revival, New Blood is going to be its own beast. "There's some touchstones that you'll see in the episodes, but we really wanted to set it apart as its own movie, its own big 10-hour movie."

The sentiment that this revival might actually feel more like a long, feature-length coda in a completely different setting for viewers was also reiterated by Phillips, who stated that the revival takes place over about a two-week span and added that long-time fans might not want to get too comfy in watching along:

"The moment the first frame comes up, you can see we're in a whole new world. ... This is a completely wholly new environment. ... I don't want to go too deep into the weeds about it but the aspect ratio is much more like a movie, the whole time. The audience can't relax and say, this is a nice, warm cozy pillow. This is something new, I gotta pay attention."

Per Phillips, even the opening credits will be different this time around, if there even are any: "We haven't really completely closed the deal on what the new titles [credits sequence] are, but they will not resemble the cheekiness from what we had before. The jauntiness, the irony of what we had before ... it's all part of how this is a different show. While they will be a touchstone, as Marcos said, to the old show, the viewer should expect that the title sequence — if there is even a sequence — the title edge will be very different from what they've seen before."

But have there been any conversations about New Blood potentially allowing for a full-time Dexter return? Hall clearly hasn't ruled out any possibility of more: "Honestly I think from the day the show ended until we started and perhaps even finished principal photography on this revisitation, it's been percolating. It's been something that's been a conscious, maybe sometimes unconscious, preoccupation. And so yeah, absolutely. ... There's been a sense of being unfinished business."

Dexter's revival cast includes returning cast members John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter, as well as newcomers Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), who plays Iron Lake's Chief of Police and Dexter's new love interest, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), who plays a true-crime podcaster who gets caught up in a new investigation, Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and Michael Cyril Creighton. Clancy Brown will play a new villain that Dexter will have to face off against.

Dexter: New Blood premieres November 7 on Showtime.

