Back for more blood, guts, and glory: Showtime’s Dexter revival has been given a title, release date, and synopsis. As part of their panel for Comic-Con@Home, Showtime has released new information for the highly-anticipated crime thriller revival, along with a short trailer teasing the upcoming revival. Subtitled Dexter: New Blood, the ten-episode limited series is slated to premiere on Showtime on November 7.

According to Showtime, Dexter: New Blood will follow titular character Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) ten years after he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, at the end of the show’s final season. Living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, New York, a tiny, unassuming town, Dexter is busy embracing his new life until blood starts getting spilled.

Joining Hall for the revival are Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and Clancy Brown (The Crown, Billions), along with familiar faces Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow. The show will also reunite Hall with original Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips.

Originally aired from 2006 to 2013, Dexter quickly gained cult status, and would go on to win a number of awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for directing guest acting, and two Golden Globe Awards for Hall and Lithgow.

fter it was announced that the show’s eighth season would be its last, its premiere became the most-watched Dexter episode, with more than three million viewers total. The original broadcast of the series finale drew 2.8 million viewers, the largest overall audience in Showtime's history — though many, including Hall, came to agree that the show wrapped up on a less-than-stellar note.

While fans await Dexter’s return with Dexter: New Blood on November 7, they can stream all eight original seasons of the show on Hulu and Amazon Prime. Check out the teaser below:

Here's the official synopsis for Dexter: New Blood:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

