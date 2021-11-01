When it comes to reboots and revivals of long-thought-dead series, there's a very important question to ask: Why? What is it about this moment in time that has inspired the cast and creator of a show to return to characters who have been absent from our screens for quite some time? Without naming names, there are plenty of series where the answer boils down to "a dump truck full of money arrived at my house" or "well, my film career's not going the way I hoped" — and frankly, we've been seeing that in the quality, with many of these reunions lasting only a season or two before everyone involved realizing that the past belongs in the past.

However, in the case of Dexter: New Blood, there's a different sort of motivation behind the forthcoming Showtime series — essentially, an apology. The original run of the Showtime serial killer drama, which concluded in 2013, ended with a series finale that is held up today as one of the most disappointing/frustrating/hated in television history, and perhaps it's the sheer volume of lumberjack jokes he's heard over the years that's made Michael C. Hall interested in returning to the role of Dexter Morgan, a man whose Dark Passenger drives him to kill, even while he still aspires, deep down, to resemble a decent man.

Image via Showtime

While New Blood takes place, geographically, far away from where we last saw Dexter, the series does maintain one key aspect of how life is different now for Dexter; in stark contrast to the moist heat of Miami, the man now going by the name of Jim Lindsay has made a home for himself in the small upstate New York town of Iron Lake, working as a shop clerk, dating the local police chief (Julia Jones), and doing his best to keep his bloody impulses in check. Of course, even in a nice place like Iron Lake, bad people are sure to dwell, and a change in location can't change a man permanently, especially one with hobbies like Dexter's.

No spoilers, but if you've read much about the revival, you know that no one can escape their pasts, even someone as smart and cunning as Dexter, with a very key part of Dexter's life coming back to make that point clear. And no, that isn't a reference to the return of Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), whose fate at the end of the original series doesn't keep her from continuing to spice up Dexter's life, a la Harry (James Remar), with her signature angry swearing. But while the four episodes made available to critics establish Dexter's new life before quickly shaking it up with some big changes, one constant remains: Dexter himself.

RELATED: ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Official Trailer Proclaims the Return of The Passenger

Hall seems more than comfortable slipping into this old skin of his, with the new cast members populating this town delivering their own sorts of sparks. Michael Cyril Creighton in particular stands out as Dexter's happily unassuming coworker — between this and his guest-starring work in Only Murders In the Building, he's having a fantastic fall. And Jones blends all of the elements of her role — cop, mother, girlfriend — into a mix that results in a fully realized character. The same can't necessarily be said about some of the other townsfolk (especially the teenagers), but those are cliches that are hard to avoid sometimes.

Marking the fact that this show is coming out in the year 2021 is the fact that it's far less procedural than the original series — there's no victim of the week for Dexter to hunt down, with the action instead focused on the ongoing larger story. Does New Blood otherwise feel like the original series? Absolutely — to the point where, when I switched from watching the screeners to continuing my own personal viewing of the original series, I actually struggled a bit with some cognitive dissonance. For while the scenery has changed, Dexter's wry voice-over commentary on the action remains as iconic as ever, thanks to the way the writers use that narrative device to thoroughly ground the action in its protagonist's worldview.

Image via Showtime

I didn't use the word protagonist lightly just now — because as many terrible things as Dexter does on a regular basis, the show still manages to engage our sympathy for him. And it's not just because he does his best to limit his personal carnage to those who deserve it; the dilemma he faces, of not being able to escape his true nature, is something that's easy to sympathize with. Deep down, everyone has something about themselves that they don't like, but have to live with. Because, like Dexter, you can outrun everything in this world, except for who you really are. For the fans who were disappointed by the show's original run, New Blood has real promise — fingers crossed, the ending follows through on that.

Dexter: New Blood premieres November 7 on Showtime.

KEEP READING: 'Dexter: New Blood' Looks Nothing Like the Original Series (and That's a Good Thing)

'Dexter: New Blood' Showrunner Clyde Phillips Says the Original Show "Lost Its Way" The Showtime reboot promises to be something of a course correction.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email