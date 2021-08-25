Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood production keeps moving at full speed, with a new set image that unites Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his fully grown son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). The return of Dexter’s son was confirmed yesterday by showrunner Clyde Phillips, but so far, we didn’t have a clear look at what the teenage version of the character looked like.

In the set picture, Hall and Alcott are outdoors, surrounded by trees, which indicates the father and son encounter will happen while Dexter is still hiding in the small town where he became a lumberjack at the finale of the original series run. We know that Dexter: New Blood will take the Bay Harbor Butcher to upstate New York, and Harrison’s involvement might give Dexter enough motivation to get out of hiding.

Harrison is not the only character from Dexter’s past to make a comeback on the revival, as Jennifer Carpenter is set to return as Debra Morgan and John Lithgow will reprise his role as the “Trinity Killer”. Both characters died in the original run of the series, which means their return indicates Dexter will have to deal with his inner demons become saying goodbye forever.

It’s been eight years since the original run of Dexter ended, a time that’ll be taken into account by the series revival. Previous teasers connect directly with the first finale, in which Dexter assumes a new identity and hides from the authorities in a small city in the woods. The new season promises to give Dexter’s story a definitive ending, which might explain why some of the characters who shaped his life are set to return to a new conclusion.

Phillips returns as the showrunner after overseeing the four first seasons of Dexter. Phillips, Hall, and director Marcos Siega produce the show. Dexter’s revival cast and includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton, and Clancy Brown as a new villain Dexter needs to confront.

Dexter: New Blood premieres November 7 on Showtime. Check out the new set image below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Dexter: New Blood:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

