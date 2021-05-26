Showtime’s Dexter revival keeps feeding us bits and pieces of its story, as a new teaser reveals Michael C. Hall’s iconic serial killer got a new alias. Out Dexter Morgan, in Jim Lindsay, the smiling sales associate of "Fred’s Fish and Game."

The new teaser, published on Twitter by Showtime, shows us an ID badge from a fictional store, featuring Hall’s picture and a brand new name. This is the latest detail to connect to Season 8’s finale, in which the Bay Harbor Butcher escapes authorities and hides in a small town near the woods, where he apparently becomes a lumberjack. The badge indicates Dexter got a fake ID and moved on from lumberjacking to selling items for hunting and fishing, a more fitting position when we consider his experience in killing living things.

The upcoming Dexter revival promises to give the show a proper ending, eight years after its official finale left a lot of fans disappointed. The revival will be released as a single season, with Showtime previously stating there are no intentions of following it up with more seasons. This is great news for the series, as it indicates the creative team is working on a definitive ending that can honor the best seasons of Dexter without having to worry about sequels. In even better news, Clyde Phillips, the showrunner for the four first (and best) seasons of Dexter, is back to oversee the story, while Phillips, Hall, and director Marcos Siega produce the show.

Dexter’s revival cast includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and Michael Cyril Creighton. Clancy Brown will play the new villain Hall will have to face. The new season will have a darker tone, per star Chung, who also teased familiar faces will come back to Dexter’s revival season, taking place in the gloomy New York City.

The Dexter revival will come to Showtime this fall. Check out the tweet with the new teaser below:

