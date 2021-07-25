Showtime has revealed the first full trailer for the upcoming Dexter revival, which reunites lead Michael C. Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips for a 10-episode limited series that will offer a new definitive resolution to Dexter Morgan's story. The trailer was revealed as part of this year's Comic-Con@Home. The Dexter revival series will premiere on Showtime November 7.

The trailer reveals that Dexter has started a new life under the alias of Jim Lindsay — and possibly a new romance with Chief of Police Angela Bishop (played by The Mandalorian's Julia Jones) — but those old killing urges of his might prove too strong to ignore after all. How long can he continue to hide from the past?

Dexter's revival will be resurrecting more than one familiar face besides Hall's; it was revealed in recent months that characters from the original show will be reprising their roles, chief among them John Lithgow as one of Dexter's most notorious nemeses, the Trinity Killer, as well as Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's foster sister Debra Morgan. Given that both of these characters technically died during the original run of Dexter's eight seasons, it's unclear what parts these pieces of Dexter's past will have to play in the revival. Maybe they'll take on the role of new hallucinations for the serial killer, similar to how Dexter's foster father Harry Morgan (James Remar) frequently popped up again from the afterlife.

Dexter's new revival cast also includes Jones, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Oscar Wahlberg (NOS4A2), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and Michael Cyril Creighton. Clancy Brown will play a new villain that Dexter will have to face off against. Phillips, who served as the showrunner for the four first seasons of Dexter, will oversee the story, as well as produce alongside Hall and director Marcos Siega.

The Dexter revival premieres November 7 on Showtime. Watch the thrilling full trailer at the end of the panel below:

