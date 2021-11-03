Showtime’s Dexter is dearly remembered by fans for its layered set of characters, morally ambiguous exploration of human nature, and the many surprising twists the story took during the eight seasons of the original run. But you know what else the show is famous for? Its impressive gallery of killers, who threatened Miami season after season. With Dexter: New Blood promising to bring back some of those notorious killers, it’s time to rank the killers of Dexter from worst to best.

Since literally dozens of killers are featured in the show, we only count killers with at least three confirmed victims and those present for at least three episodes. We are also grouping some killers in a single entry, as they worked together to take down their victims. So, without further ado, let’s grab our forensic kit and analyze the crimes of Dexter’s most notorious killers.

10) Fuentes Brothers (Season 5)

Season 5 of Dexter was somewhat chaotic. With the original showrunner Clyde Phillips’ departure, the creative team had to deal with Rita’s (Julie Benz) death. During the first half of the season, the creative team thought it would be best to leave Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) isolated in his own corner of the world, so they had to devise a menace that would distract Miami Metro Homicide. This menace was the Fuentes Brothers, a pair of killers who decapitated their victims with a machete and displayed their heads in gruesome altars to Santa Muerte (Saint Death).

It turns out the Fuentes Brothers are only threatening people for money so that they can… party. Yep, they have a whole killing ritual just to get cash to spend in a nightclub. Besides having the lamest excuse ever for becoming serial killers, the Fuentes Brothers just disappear from the show without warning. Carlos Fuentes (Joseph Julian Soria) is killed by Debra during a nightclub operation, and no one ever mentions Marco Fuentes (Josue Aguirre) again. Maybe he was arrested, perhaps he escaped, but the show never addresses the Fuentes Brothers after that, so we’ll never know.

9) Brain Surgeon (Season 8)

Oliver Saxon (Darri Ingolfsson), a.k.a. the Brain Surgeon, was introduced in the last season of Dexter, which should be evidence enough that he’s not an engaging killer. While the idea of a killer who removes parts of his victim’s brains to send messages sounds good on paper, the reality is that the Brain Surgeon is a poor replacement for Brian Moser (Christian Camargo), the Ice Truck Killer. The first season of Dexter already had a serial killer that was related to Dexter (the Brain Surgeon was related to Dexter's therapist), capable of playing mind games, and determined to show that the series’ protagonist was also a villain. So, what the Brain Surgeon brings to the table? Nothing, really.

To make matters worse, Season 8 doesn’t even give Oliver enough time to develop as a character. Brian had an entire season to let viewers know his motivations and desires. Oliver is teased in a couple of episodes, disappears for a while, and comes back just to be quickly disposed of. Season 8 is so bloated with unnecessary plotlines that its new big menace turns out to be a disappointment.

8) The Skinner (Season 3)

Season 3 was all about Dexter forming a dangerous friendship with Miguel Prado (Jimmy Smits), a man who learns Harry’s Code only to push it to its extremes. Dexter and Miguel’s relationship is compelling because there are real emotional stakes, as Miguel takes a dark turn and decides to get rid of innocent people that stand in his way, using his distorted notion of the "greater good" as a poor justification for his actions. But you know who is not compelling at all? George King (Jesse Borrego), a.k.a. The Skinner.

Borrego does a great job playing the military torturer turned serial killer, and The Skinner causes his fair share of problems for Miami Metro. However, in the end, The Skinner is just another serial killer with poor motivation and a shallow life story. There’s just not much going on with George for us to care about his fate, and he never becomes a real threat to Dexter.

7) Doomsday Killer (Season 6)

Season 6 is all about trying to shock the viewer at the expense of internal logic. It does what it can to make the viewer think two killers are working together, Professor James Gellar (Edward James Olmos) and his student Travis Marshall (Colin Hanks). However, we soon find out that Travis is the only killer, Gellar was his first victim, and the murderer only sees the Professor everywhere he goes because he has schizophrenia. That doesn’t make much sense, as the show also has a couple of scenes featuring only Gellar.

It’s also hard to swallow that Travis worked alone to perform ritualistic killings inspired by the Book of Revelations. Believing that his killings could bring the apocalypse and wipe the world clean of sin, Travis created gruesome death scenes as sacrifices to God. While there’s nothing wrong with this concept, someone still needs to explain how a single person can release horses with body parts attached to them in the middle of the city without anyone noticing it. However, what Travis lacks in logic, he at least compensates with in style, and the Doomsday Killer tableaus are a sight for horror-hungry eyes, which makes him somewhat redeemable.

6) Barrel Girl Gang (Season 5)

The Barrel Girl Gang is comprised of five serial rapists and killers who abused more than a dozen women, torturing them for days. They are, without a doubt, the most disgusting and monstrous enemies that Dexter ever had to face. While Season 5 was careful enough never to show much of the violence endured by the victims of the Barrel Girl Gang, we can see (and hear) enough to be pretty disturbed by their killing rituals. Unfortunately, however, the men behind the monstrous acts are not particularly interesting on their own.

Most of the Barrel Girl Gang members are regular men living their everyday lives, with one children’s dentist and one bank clerk as part of the team. This choice could be used to underline how most cases of sexual violence are perpetrated by men we never thought would be capable of such heinous acts. Sadly, the show goes a long length to paint their leader, Jordan Chase (Jonny Lee Miller), as a master manipulator who can convince anyone to release their darkest impulses. Still, the Barrel Girl Gang has a lasting impact because of the brutality of their actions, reason enough to rank them higher than other serial killers.

5) Koshka Brotherhood (Season 7)

The Koshka Brotherhood is a unique antagonist in Dexter as the organization is not composed of serial killers. Instead, the Brotherhood is a Ukrainian crime syndicate specializing in human and drug trafficking. They only cross paths with Dexter because the Dark Defender kills one of their high-ranking members. As it turns out, the man Dexter kills is the lover of Isaak Sirko (Ray Stevenson), a ruthless criminal who’s also one of the leaders of the Brotherhood.

Isaak is extremely violent, and it’s hard to forgive anyone who’s part of an organization that enslaves women in sex clubs worldwide. Even so, as Season 7 goes by, we start to care about Isaak and even understand his motivations. His hyper-aggressivity is part of his cover, as he tries to hide his sexuality from the other members of the Brotherhood. The only man who knew his secret, his former lover and partner, was taken away from him by Dexter, so it’s reasonable that he wants to kill the protagonist with his bare hands. Nevertheless, Isaak is not a monster, as the villain has a fair sense of justice and respects his enemies instead of considering himself superior. He’s one of the most complex characters ever featured in Dexter and the main reason the Koshka Brotherhood deserves a high place on the podium.

4) The Poisoner (Season 7-Season 8)

Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) might be one of Dexter’s most reviled love interests, behind only Lila (Jaime Murray). However, we would like to argue that Hannah is a great killer and a great partner for Dexter. Contrary to other killers in the show, Hannah doesn’t have a deep urge to take someone’s life. She only kills people that get in her way, and all of her victims are the fruit of self-preservation. That does make Hannah selfish, but not any more than any other killer on the show, including Dexter. Everyone is just trying to feed their personal needs, but Hannah is not a hypocrite regarding her actions. She knows what she did, and she knows everything was her choice. That’s why she finds it easy to accept Dexter’s urges and is never judgmental towards him.

Hannah is also extremely efficient. Her mastery of all things plant-related allows her to create deadly and untraceable poisons she uses to kill her victims and get away with the deed. Yes, Season 8 doesn’t paint the character in a good light. But then again, Season 8 doesn’t do any character justice, and it wouldn’t be fair to use it as a way to bad-mouth the Poisoner. The fact remains that Hannah became the perfect partner for Dexter in Season 7, and she doesn’t deserve all the hate she usually gets.

3) Ice Truck Killer (Season 1)

Brian Moser, Dexter’s brother, is the perfect dark reflection of the series' protagonist. Much like Hannah, the Ice Truck Killer is unapologetic and accepts the darkness of his actions. He embraces the freedom given to him the moment he saw his mother die, and is happy to let the whole world know he can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants. While Dexter tries to hide his true nature, Brian seeks another kind of connection, a bond put together by companionship and honesty. That’s why Brian goes after his brother, to make sure Dexter becomes as free as the Ice Truck Killer.

Brian’s crimes are also an example of his brilliancy and even elegance. He carefully chops up his victims, he’s clean and meticulous, and if it wasn't for Dexter, he could have remained out of the police’s grasp for decades. Even though Brian is killed in Season 1, his presence echoes for the entire show, as the voice at the back of Dexter’s head, asking him to give up Harry’s Code and accept the fact that he’s also a cold-blood killer who takes lives for pleasure.

2) Trinity Killer (Season 4)

Dexter’s true nemesis is Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), a.k.a. the Trinity Killer. Just like Dexter, Arthur carefully plans his crimes to make sure the police will never get to him. Arthur is also a family man, with a wife and kids. However, unlike Dexter, Arthur has been killing for many decades, which led him to develop control over the lives of everyone around him. Arthur is also completely disconnected from his humanity, and his family is nothing but a shield he uses to avoid the scrutiny of anyone looking in his direction. In a few words, Arthur is Dexter without a conscience.

While chasing Arthur, Dexter is forced to reflect on his own actions and how they affect his family. And thanks to Arthur, Dexter is forced to choose to feed his urges or protect his family. Believing he can have it all, Dexter bets everything against Arthur, and even if he catches the Trinity Killer in the end, he loses his wife in the process. No other killer in Dexter hurt the protagonist so deeply, and the worst part of it all is that Dexter is as much responsible for Rita’s death as the Trinity Killer himself.

1) Bay Harbor Butcher (The Entire Series)

Dexter could not exist without, well, Dexter. Although many killers showed up during the eight seasons of the show, the Bay Harbor Butcher remains the deadliest, most cunning, and most relatable of all of them. With dozens of victims under his belt, Dexter achieved the impressive feat of being both a vicious monster who preys in the night and a vigilante hero we care for and want to have a happy ending. Dexter kills for selfish reasons, to feed a compulsion he doesn’t want to get rid of. However, the moral compass embued in him by Harry’s Code makes him go after people who are even worse than he is, which in turn makes it easy for us to cheer for him.

Even if the whole killing ritual is entertaining by itself, what’s so compelling about Dexter is his inner struggle to belong. We all feel inadequate, at least sometimes, and the human journey is nothing but an eternal quest for understanding and acceptance. While Dexter’s path also has dead bodies and gallons of blood, he’s dealing with emotions we can recognize, and that is what makes him so human. Dexter’s search for human connection is what guides the whole original run of the show and is that longing that makes Dexter a series worth watching, even with its shortcomings.

