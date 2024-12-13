The Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin is coming to Paramount+ on December 15. Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner on the first four seasons of Dexter, as well as the 10-episode revival series Dexter: New Blood, is returning to oversee Original Sin. The show stars Patrick Gibson (The OA) as 20-year-old Dexter Morgan, a budding antihero. Thanks to the flashbacks in the original series, audiences have already seen a lot of Dexter’s childhood. Before jumping in to Dexter: Original Sin, here’s what to remember about Dexter's backstory.

What Is 'The Code of Harry' in 'Dexter'?

Close

Dexter and his older brother Brian were orphaned when Dexter was just a baby. After their biological mother, Laura Moser, was murdered, the brothers were separated. The cop on the case, Harry Morgan, adopted Dexter. Harry was played by James Remar (Black Lightning) in the flashbacks on Dexter, and will be played by Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) in Dexter: Original Sin. In the pilot, Harry talks to Dexter about a neighborhood dog named Buddy who’s gone missing. Dexter admits to killing Buddy, explaining that his barking was keeping his sick mother from sleeping. Harry reveals that he found a grave that had not only Buddy’s remains, but remains from other animals as well. Later, Harry gets Dexter to admit that he’s harboring a desire to kill humans. The final flashback of the pilot reveals that Harry told Dexter he could channel his bloodlust into becoming a serial killer, only targeting dangerous people who have evaded the authorities.

This is the “Code of Harry,” which aims to help Dexter fit into society and cover up his crimes, and also to have a moral compass. Harry used his cop expertise to teach Dexter how to be the perfect killer. But, just as important, he also taught him social norms. Harry told Dexter to act happy even when he didn’t feel happy, just to fit in and seem well-adjusted. Harry didn’t want Dexter to blindly conform, though. When he saw Dexter join others in picking on a kid at school, thinking he should try to fit in, Harry taught him the importance of not being a bully. He told him that the police always remember bullies.

What Is the 'Dark Passenger' in 'Dexter'?

Image via Showtime

Dexter uses the term “dark passenger” to refer to his need to kill. In the lore of the show, it’s understood that the “dark passenger” is a result of his trauma. Dexter was only three years old when his mother was brutally murdered with a chainsaw in front of him, leaving a lasting impression on him. Harry knew that Dexter was too young to fully remember his mother’s violent death, but also expected the trauma to affect him. So, Harry watched out for signs that Dexter might be different.

Dexter considers the "dark passenger" to be a key part of his identity, a hungry beast inside him that he lets out under the right circumstances. Dexter's brother, Brian (Christian Camargo), also carried the trauma from witnessing their mother's murder, but Harry served as the linchpin to Dexter's morals, whereas Brian wasn't so lucky. Harry left Brian to live in a series of group homes instead of adopting him as he did Dexter, so Brian resented Harry and his code. When he revealed his identity as Season 1's Ice Truck Killer to Dexter, Brian said he understood the "hunger that could never be satisfied." When Brian tried to get Dexter to kill Debra, it became clear that, although the "dark passenger" within both of them is a powerful force, Dexter can fight it because of the code Harry instilled in him.

Dexter Was Always Close To His Sister Debra

Image via Showtime

Dexter’s adopted sister Debra Morgan didn’t know what Harry and Dexter were really doing when they spent time together, so she grew up feeling jealous of their father’s attention. In one Dexter flashback, she begged to go on a hunting trip with her father and Dexter, but Harry refused since it was a ruse to teach Dexter how to be a better killer. Debra also got in trouble when she practiced target shooting with Harry’s gun, an obvious double standard since he was taking Dexter hunting. Debra believed Harry was treating her differently because of her gender, which may have been partially true. But, of course, it was also because he saw Dexter’s bloodlust and felt a responsibility to channel it into something good. Despite the tension caused by all the attention Dexter received from their father, Dexter and Debra were very close. Dexter always said that if he was able to care about anyone, he would care about her. Debra was played by Jennifer Carpenter (The Exorcism of Emily Rose) on Dexter and will be played by Molly Brown (Billions) on Dexter: Original Sin.

Which Episode Has Dexter's First Kill?

The Dexter Season 1 episode “Popping Cherry” reveals why Dexter killed his first victim. When Dexter was a teen, his father was already taking him to hunt animals and strongly implying that, someday, he could quell his urges by hunting criminals. He made the jump to killing people when Harry was in the hospital with heart disease. Dexter discovered that Harry's nurse was improperly treating him with morphine. He realized Nurse Mary was a serial killer who had gone uncaught. She justified her killings with the idea that she was simply taking her patients' pain away. It is unclear if this first kill is what Dexter: Original Sin will expand on. Nurse Mary isn’t among the characters who have been announced for the series, so Dexter: Original Sin may focus on subsequent kills or even retcon Dexter’s first kill.

The flashbacks throughout Dexter give the character a fascinating backstory. At the same time, the many flashbacks portray his adolescence so thoroughly it may be difficult for the prequel to find enough unexplored material to gain viewers. It will come down to the performances of Gibson, Slater, and Brown to give the story new life. The nuanced relationship between Dexter and Harry is potentially fertile ground that Dexter: Original Sin could expand upon, fleshing out what Dexter started.