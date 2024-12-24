Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) squared off against many foes in his side gig of killing serial killers, but none as elaborate and twisted as Trinity (John Lithgow). There have been talks about developing a spin-off of this memorable character for years, but other spin-offs have seen the light of day before Trinity's. There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Deadline confirms that the Dexter prequel focusing on Trinity's rise remains "in development" at Paramount+ with Showtime close to three years after it was initially announced. Lithgow played the character in the original series, but it is unclear what capacity he would return in, apart from his commitment to voice the character's inner monologue.

Returning for Trinity's prequel are Dexter veterans Clyde Phillips and Scott Reynolds. The duo is currently engaged in different development stages of various Dexter spin-offs. With Trinity's show, they held a development room where scripts were written in the spring of this year. "We wrote the entire Trinity Killer series. At the moment, it is on the back burner," Phillips previously said. He revealed that Ligthow had agreed to voice the character. "John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self the way Michael Hall is doing for [Original Sin]," he said, although it's unclear whether this is still the case.

The 'Dexter' Universe Expands.

The Dexter universe has recently seen a flurry of activity since the hit flagship series ended in 2013. In 2021, Dexter: New Blood was released and revealed that Dexter survived the events of the series finale. The show left his life in jeopardy once again, but when Dexter: Original Sin premiered a few weeks ago, it was revealed that he had indeed survived the latest attempt on his life by his son. Paramount+ with Showtime is developing a followup to New Blood titled Dexter: Resurrection, which is set to begin production in January 2025 with a June 2025 airdate. Trinity series would be the fifth series in the franchise if it comes to fruition.

Dexter: Original Sin chronicles Dexter's (Patrick Gibson) life before becoming the seasoned killer fans met in the Showtime series all those years ago. The first episode finds him joining Miami Metro while trying to control his urges under his father's (Christian Slater) guidance. Reports from Paramount say the series premiere attracted 2.1 million viewers worldwide, a clear sign that there is still an appetite for Dexter shows.

Dexter: Original Sin airs on Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime and, if the ratings are good enough, is expected to continue beyond Season 1.

