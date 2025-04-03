Even though Dexter premiered almost 20 years ago, the series-turned-franchise seems to be stronger than ever. With a prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, getting a second season and a sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection, on its way, it seems people can’t get enough of the murderous vigilante.

Although Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has swiftly taken down a cell block’s worth of criminals since the series started, the code-driven killer has met his match more than a few times. Here are the toughest adversaries that pushed the world’s most helpful serial killer to his limits.