When it comes to CCXP panels, fan expectations in São Paulo, Brazil is always high. After all, they spend the whole year waiting to get an exclusive glimpse of their favorite show and share the same room with the people that make it happen. Not by chance, the 3,000 seats of the Thunder Stage – where the main event happens – are often filled to capacity, and any actor, writer and producer that stepped on that stage will tell you that they are always received with a warm welcome. Fully aware of this, Paramount+ committed to putting together one of the best panels this year, with exciting first looks at highly popular shows like Yellowjackets, Star Trek and the new (but already popular) Dexter: Original Sin.

It all started outside CCXP: In order to get their talent and the buzz going among influencers, Paramount+ hosted a welcome party featuring over 150 of the biggest influencers in Brazil and talent meet & greet with Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) and several others. The evening featured immersive photo experiences and social-centric content that you can check out on this article.

Everything We Learned At The Paramount+ Panel

According to Paramount+, this was their biggest showing yet in terms of actors they brought, content they revealed and experiences they set up at CCXP. On the Thunder stage, the content was focused on Yellowjackets, Dexter: Original Sin and Star Trek: Section 31. For Yellowjackets, Paramount+ took younger cast stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, Sophie Thatcher and Kevin Alves to the stage and let them tease Season 3 of the hit series. The group also debuted the first trailer for the new season, which revealed a first-look into Hilary Swank's (Million Dollar Baby) character in the show.

For Dexter: Original Sin, it was hard to keep fans quiet because the room was filled with long-time Grey's Anatomy and Buffy fans. The room erupted in a standing ovation for Gellar, who teared up before the panel even started. Fans of the original Dexter series were stoked when the group unveiled a scene from the series to the audience, and we finally got to see how Dexter (now played by Patrick Gibson) got his start on the Miami police department along with his father Harry (Christian Slater). The panel ended with the opening credits sequence of the new series, which fans can recognize all too well.

Last but not least, the Star Trek: Section 31 trailer was also unveiled on the Thunder Stage. The highly anticipated movie debuts on Paramount+ on January 24, and the star-studded cast is led by Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) as Emperor Philippa Georgiou along with Alok Sahar (Omari Hardwick), Quasi (Sam Richardson), Melle (Humberly Gonzalez), Zeph (Rob Kazinsky), Fuzz (Sven Ruygrok) and Starfleet representative (and future Enterprise captain) Rachel Garrett (Kacey Rohl).

Paramount+ Booths Were Among The Ones That Attracted Most Fans