The Big Picture Get ready to relive your favorite 90s memories with Dexter's Laboratory on DVD, including all 78 classic episodes and special features.

The series follows Dexter, the half-genius half-third grader, as he navigates his secret lab, annoying sister, and rival boy genius Mandark.

Dive into a world of nostalgia with Dexter's family, school, and superhero segments, featuring an amazing voice cast and captivating storylines.

Dexter is coming out of the lab and directly to your shelves on a DVD, Cartoon Network has announced. Dexter’s Laboratory created by Genndy Tartakovsky has been a staple of 90s kids, growing up and will be an interesting watch for a new generation. All 78 episodes from the classic cartoon series along with the special Dexter's Laboratory: Ego Trip, are brought together in one set in Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series. The original series is also available now to purchase on various streaming services.

The unforgettable series that ran from 1996-2003 on Cartoon Network, garnered three Annie Awards, bagging four Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Reel Awards, and nine other Annie Awards. It later spawned into a franchise including children's books, comic books, music albums, toys, video games, and a movie. The series holds an 86 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and is universally loved for its animation, characters, diverse storylines, and themes.

What’s ‘Dexter’s Laboratory’ About?

Close

Dexter’s Laboratory follows half-genius, half-third grader Dexter, who creates the most amazing inventions in the top secret and advanced laboratory attached to his room, hidden from his parents. However, his genius isn’t able to keep his sister Dee Dee out or stop her from pushing different buttons and messing up his work. And Dee Dee isn’t the only bane of his existence as his annoying neighbor and rival boy genius Mandark constantly tries to one-up him.

The series has a lot of nostalgic factors including Dexter’s family, his school, and his constant experiments. The first two seasons of the series also prominently featured other segments focused on superhero-based characters like Monkey, Dexter's pet lab-monkey/superhero, and the Justice Friends, consisting of Major Glory, Valhallen, and the Infraggable Krunk, a trio of superheroes who share an apartment. The variety of characters and enchanting storylines have kept the series a fan favorite.

The series has an amazing voice cast including Christine Cavanaugh, Candi Milo, Allison Moore, Kat Cressida, Kath Soucie and Jeff Bennett. Further rounding off the cast are Eddie Deezen, Rob Paulsen, Tom Kenny and Frank Welker. The series has been instrumental in launching the careers of animators including Craig McCracken, Seth MacFarlane, Butch Hartman, Paul Rudish, and Rob Renzetti.

Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series will be available for purchase online and in-store beginning June 25. The series is also available now to purchase digitally from Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.