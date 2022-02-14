Judd Apatow is heading back to host the DGA Awards with Beth McCarthy-Miller being named the chair of the event. According to Deadline, the announcement was made by the president of the DGA Lesli Linka Glatter. The event honors those filmmakers we have come to love. The Directors Guild of America Awards sees huge talent like Kenneth Branagh and first time director and nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as Jane Campion and more.

It's a place to look at the work from directors we've come to love throughout the year and honor their work from their peers. Having someone like Apatow host it makes sense for his directorial prowess as well as his ability to make audiences laugh.

Apatow hosted back in 2018 and in 2020, hosting both the 70th and 72nd award ceremonies, and, of course, had a joke about his excitement. “I am so excited to host again as part of my ongoing campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

But Apatow wasn't the only big announcement today. The naming of McCarthy-Miller as chair was exciting as well! “I feel so lucky,” McCarthy-Miller said, “to be asked by one of my all-time favorite directors, Lesli Linka Glatter, to be a part of this incredible night celebrating the great work that all of my colleagues have done this year. And I will do my best to explain to Judd that hosting in no way gets you a Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“What makes the DGA Awards so very special,” Glatter said, “is that it is recognition by one’s peers, camaraderie in celebrating excellence in our craft and our DGA teams, as well as the special evening we share together as a storytelling family. And more than any other year, we could really use some laughs. There is no host that hits all these notes more perfectly than leading director, comedian, writer and industry force, the incredible Judd Apatow. We couldn’t be more grateful that he’s returning to the DGA Awards stage. And behind the scenes, when it comes to all things live and comedy, it doesn’t get better than Beth McCarthy-Miller. With this powerhouse team on board, it’s sure to be a fun-filled evening.”

The DGA Awards will take place on March 12 at the Beverly Hilton. And getting to see some of our favorites take home the awards and we can't wait to see what Apatow brings to the ceremony!

