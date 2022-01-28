At the height of awards season, every guild offers its own awards leading up to the Oscars. The Directors Guild of America has followed suit, revealing their list of nominees for their 2022 awards. The nominations released today pertain only to feature films, since the guild previously announced their TV, documentary, and commercial nominations earlier in the week. DGA nominations tend to set a reliable precedent for the Oscars. Last year, Chloe Zhao earned a DGA win and then won the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland. However, in 2020, Sam Mendes won the DGA award for 1917, but was beaten at the Academy Awards by Bong Joon-Ho following a surprise sweep from Parasite that year. At the very least, the DGA nominations give us a very good picture of who the Academy will nominate for Best Director.

The DGA announced nominations in two categories: Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film and Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director. The DGA has decided to continue to follow the Academy Awards’ eligibility rules, meaning that any film released after June 15, 2021, had to have been released theatrically, and the cutoff date was December 31, 2021. Here are the nominees:

All of these directors have been nominated before by the DGA except for Kenneth Branagh, scoring his first-ever nomination in his long career for Belfast. A notable trend in the nominations is that Netflix leads the pack with five nominations. Also interesting is this is Spielberg’s twelfth nomination, and if the prolific director won, it’d be his first since Saving Private Ryan. West Side Story’s Oscar presence will be interesting, since it has also secured PGA and WGA nominations, but was shut out of SAG Ensemble, ACE, and ASC nominations. This year’s ceremony is set to include Spike Lee receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Directing, which Speilberg received from the guild in 2000.

The DGA is set to announce the winners on March 12th, 2022 at an in-person ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON - Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing )

KENNETH BRANAGH - Belfast (Focus Features)

JANE CAMPION - The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

STEVEN SPIELBERG - West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

DENIS VILLENEUVE - Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

​​​​ MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL - The Lost Daughter (Netflix )

REBECCA HALL - Passing (Netflix)

TATIANA HUEZO - Prayers for the Stolen (Netflix)

LIN MANUEL MIRANDA - Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix)

MICHAEL SARNOSKI - Pig (NEON)

EMMA SELIGMAN - Shiva Baby (Utopia)

