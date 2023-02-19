The 75th annual Directors Guild Awards were handed out last night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and there was something of an upset as Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, beat out Steven Spielberg and his passion project, The Fabelmans, for the top prize.
The Directors' Guild of America has a voting body of around 19,000 members, and throughout its 75-year history, the handing out of the DGA Awards has been the most reliable and consistent indicator of how the Best Director Prize will be decided on Oscar night at the Academy Awards. In total, just 8 DGA Award winners have failed to take home the Oscar statuette, the most recent being Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) who lost out to Sam Mendes for his work on 1917 at the 2020 DGA Awards.
At last year's awards, the guild bestowed the honor upon Jane Campion for her film The Power of the Dog, which was a key milestone in her journey to claiming the big prize at that year's Oscars ceremony. Despite that win, as well as the previous year's win for Chloé Zhao on Nomadland, there was no room for any women in the slate of nominees this year, despite impressive work from the likes of Sarah Polley and Maria Schrader.
However, there was a female victory in the shape of Charlotte Wells, who was awarded the prize for Outstanding Directorial Effort of a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director for her film Aftersun. Aftersun is represented at the Oscars this year in the form of Paul Mescal, it's leading man, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
There was also a double victory for HBO in the television categories, with Sam Levinson winning the Drama Series prize for his directing on Euphoria in the episode "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird", while Bill Hader won the Comedy Series equivalent for his directing on Barry, in which he is also the star, for the episode "710N".
The full list of DGA Award winners can be found below.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Daniels’ Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter
First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith
Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway
Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)
DRAMATIC SERIES
Sam Levinson, Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)
Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield
First Assistant Directors: Valerie Johnson, Sally Brunski
Second Assistant Directors: Cindy King, Colin Duffy
Second Second Assistant Directors: James Chestnut
Additional Second Assistant Director: Aaron Rose Leone
COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader, Barry, “710N” (HBO)
Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers
First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop
Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares
Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Chalis Romero
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
Helen Shaver, Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)
Ms. Shaver’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay
First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson
Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)
Ms. Patrick’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Glenn Weiss, The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS) (WINNER)
Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner
Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk
REALITY PROGRAMS
BEN SIMMS, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)
Mr. Simms’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sara Brown
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Anne Renton, Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)
Ms. Renton’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear
First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe
Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban
Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven
COMMERCIALS
Kim Gehrig (Somesuch, Inc.)
Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Directors: Michael Estrella
Second Assistant Director: Brian Steffen
Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera
Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)
First Assistant Director: Matias Nilsson
Second Assistant Director: Carl Jackson
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Paulson
DOCUMENTARY
Sara Dosa, Fire of Love (National Geographic)