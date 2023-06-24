The Directors Guild of America has ratified a new deal AMPTP. According to Deadline, the contract was looking for better wages, streaming residuals being properly distributed and a guarantee that artificial intelligence would be used as a tool to enhance art, instead of an excuse to take people's jobs away. It has also been established that around 87% of the voting members signed in agreement to the proposal, which was tentatively reached on June 3.

On the other hand, the Writers Guild of America strike continues to affect the Hollywood industry. However, it would be fair for the people behind the stories and characters audiences love so much to receive better compensation for the hard work they put in order to give films and television a soul to be based on. Coincidentally, both guilds were looking for similar things, including the guarantee that they would receive proper payment for the success their work found on streaming platforms and their concerns about the use of artificial intelligence within their line of work. Unfortunately, a good deal hasn't been offered to the writers yet, prolonging the conflict.

Added to that, there's a possibility of the Screen Actors Guild going on strike, as well. In an unprecedented time, where most of the industry is united in their fight for better rights, it would've been nice to see all of the guilds follow through until everyone was fairly compensated. But if the actors go on strike, and the writers are already not working, it remains to be seen who the directors will work with on set when the rest of the industry is still struggling to be heard by the studios. After all, why would they be tirelessly working on bringing new stories to life in front of the camera when they could be erased from history a couple of months after they're released?

A Better Deal for Writers Will Save Major Productions

It's important to notice that some of the biggest productions in the works have stopped their development process in solidarity with the writer's strike. Just to name a couple of examples, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently on hold, and the conclusion to Jane's (Millie Bobby Brown) will have to wait until a deal is brought to the table. Added to that, several television productions from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Daredevil: Born Again have shut their sets down until the writer's strike is over. In the long run, it might turn out to be cheaper for the studios to just fairly compensate their workers.