The Writer Guilds of America might still have a tough battle ahead of itself, but it looks like the Directors Guild of America already managed to strike a new deal with major studios. The Directors Guild signed a new arrangement with studios before their current one was set to expire at the end of this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Similarly to the Writers Guild, the group demanded streaming residuals, better wages, and overall better working conditions for their members, who make sure the stories delivered by the major companies are the best they can be.

Jon Avnet, the head of the DGA’s Negotiations Committee, was excited to share the conditions surrounding the new deal with the public, stating:

"We have concluded a truly historic deal. It provides significant improvements for every Director, Assistant Director, Unit Production Manager, Associate Director, and Stage Manager in our Guild. In these negotiations, we made advances on wages, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights, and diversity, as well as securing essential protections for our members on new key issues like artificial intelligence – ensuring DGA members will not be replaced by technological advances. This deal would not have been possible without the unity of the DGA membership, and we are grateful for the strong support of union members across the industry."

The agreement comes during a time when the Writers Guild of America has been suffering in their quest to obtain similar rights to the ones established for the Directors Guild of America. Multiple productions have halted in support of the writer's strike, including Stranger Things. On the other hand, other titles, such as House of the Dragon, have decided to carry on with the making of their new episodes without the presence of their writers on set, potentially leaving the new installments with an uncertain level of quality, since the people who wrote the story are not there for essential on set duties.

What's Happening With Streaming Residuals?

During the prime of cable television, the people involved in the shows got paid residuals for re-releases on physical media, shows re-airing on cable, and other platforms like pay-per-view, etc., even years after the episodes were originally released. However, when streaming became the talk of the town in recent years, residuals haven't been re-negotiated, meaning that the cast and crew don't get any extra money, even if millions of people from all over the world are watching what they made multiple times—lining the pockets of the studios rather than the people who made the shows in the first place. Additionally, studios are removing content from platforms as a form of tax write-offs, as when Willow and several other titles recently disappeared from Disney+.