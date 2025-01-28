The path to true love is never one that is easy, but the wedding is supposed to always be a fairy tale. Although that is far from the case for two newlyweds in the brand new chaotic trailer for Netflix's Dhoom Dhaam. Starring Article 370's Yami Gautam and The Great Indian Murder's Pratik Gandhi, the film captures the tale of a bride and groom who have their wedding night abruptly interrupted by a pack of thugs on the hunt for one mysterious individual named "Charlie."

The newly released trailer opens with the gang in the midst of their pursuit of Charlie, leading them to threaten their way into the newlywed's hotel room. Looking down the barrel of the gun, the groom Veer (Gandhi) finds himself being questioned by the thug: "Why do you want to make your wife a widow on your wedding night?" The night rapidly takes a turn when his new wife Koyal (Gautam) takes hold of the gun and fires off a reel of bullets - much to her husband's surprise. Still decorated in their wedding clothes, it's not long before the duo find themselves charging down dark streets and begging for cover as they hide away from the gang who are hot on their heels. Despite the chaos, there is still time for a little romance of sorts, with Koyal lovingly warning Veer that if he even thinks about looking at another woman, she will destroy him.

'Dhoom Dhaam' Comes Ahead of a Slate of Massive Indian Epics Set to Hit Theaters in 2025

Directed by Rishab Seth, the film looks to indulge in full tongue-in-cheek comedy as the pair navigate their first few hours as a married couple in unprecedented circumstances. Dhoom Dhaam comes amid an exciting year for Hindi releases with a slate of projects tipped for the rest of the year.

Two of the biggest Bollywood releases set to land later this year come from widely adored icons. Included in the line-up is Anil Kapoor's Subedaar which is teed up to deliver an all-you-can-eat action feast. Although most details have been kept under wraps a teaser for the film shows Kapoor awaiting incoming trouble as a slew of his adversaries attempt to break into a room where he is. Another exciting entry on the cards is Bollywood legend Salman Khan's Sikandar which is also expected to indulge in the action genre with Khan's titular character teased as armed and ready in a teaser for the movie.

Also on the way is Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix collaboration with his son Aryan Khan for his directorial debut. The upcoming series promises to unpack the Bollywood film industry in a facetious style. In fact, Variety said the series is set to offer viewers "an audacious, unabashed, entertaining ride." There are also set to be a slate of famous faces guaranteed to make an appearance giving fans all the Bollywood glitz and glamour a show can offer.

Dhoom Dhaam is set to hit Netflix on February 14, Valentine's Day. You can watch a trailer for the film above.

