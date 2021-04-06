Blizzard has announced that the first alpha testing for Diablo II: Resurrected will take place this weekend. However, the alpha will happen only on PC, even if the game was already confirmed for all consoles. This is also not an open alpha, and only a restricted number of players will have access to the testing.

During the week, players who opted into the alpha testing on the Diablo II official website will get an invite from Blizzard to participate. Only an undisclosed number of players will be selected by Blizzard for the first alpha, but even if this testing is not open to the public, it will be the first opportunity to gather more information about the remaster, since players of the alpha will have the right to stream the experience.

Only three out of the seven classes of Diablo II will be available during the alpha: the Barbarian, the Amazon and the Sorceress. Another restriction concerns the areas that players will be able to explore, since only the first two acts will be available for this testing. Luckily, this includes some great boss fights, with fan-favorite Duriel showing up. The alpha won’t have any co-op functionality either, and this first testing will be completely focused on the single-player experience.

With so many restrictions, it's curious to note there will be no level cap at the alpha testing for Diablo II. That means dedicated players will be able to fully upgrade their characters, and try out all the builds the available class allows us to try. It will certainly be fun to see how many secrets of the remaster players can uncover in only one weekend.

Diablo II: Resurrected was announced earlier this year at Blizzcon, and it’ll be a faithful remaster of the beloved original game. The game will be available to resolutions up to 4K, with 7.1 Dolby Surround audio to make the experience even smoother. Some of the 2D sprites of the original Diablo II will also be remade as 3D models. The gameplay, nonetheless, will remain exactly the same, without any rebalancing or fix for the game’s flaws. For better or for worse, this will be the Diablo II you know and love, albeit with a better coat of paint.

Diablo II: Resurrected is set to be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at some point in 2021. The first alpha testing for Diablo II: Resurrected will start Friday, April 9, and will run until Monday, April 12. A second alpha testing, focused on multiplayer features, should take place later this year.

