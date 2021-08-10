Launch dates have been confirmed for both early access players and the public weekend beta.

Activision Blizzard announced back in June that Diablo II: Resurrected, the remake to the original classic, would be receiving an open beta sometime this summer. Today the publisher finally announced the launch dates for both early access players and the public weekend beta on their official website.

The open beta will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, but will not launch on the Nintendo Switch.

Early Access Weekend : Players who pre-ordered the standard edition of Diablo II: Resurrected and the Diablo Prime Evil Collection will be able to access the beta on August 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. Fans can begin to preload the game on August 11.

: Players who pre-ordered the standard edition of Diablo II: Resurrected and the Diablo Prime Evil Collection will be able to access the beta on August 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. Fans can begin to preload the game on August 11. Public Open Beta Weekend: Players with Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus (for those who want to enjoy the online multiplayer), can download the beta on any platform starting on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Fans can also try out the cross-progression system on different platforms.

The open beta will launch with two new additional classes, the Paladin and the shapeshifting Druid. These new classes will be playable alongside the previously announced Amazon, Barbarian, and Sorceress. the beta also includes online multiplayer, allowing up to eight players to engage the horrific forces of Hell, or to challenge each other in PvP.

Diablo II: Resurrected's open beta will feature the first two acts of the main game, and will not have a level cap, so players can experience and practice with different builds for their characters. Diablo II: Resurrected launches on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on September 23.

This announcement comes in the wake of recent criticisms and lawsuits against Activision-Blizzard by the state of California for alleged sexual misconduct and harrassment against female employees in the company, and for discriminatory practices against minority staff members and developers. Shareholders for the company recently sued the company for allegedly hiding the state's probe in their workplace practices.

The ABK Workers Alliance, a coalition making up current and former Activision-Blizzard employees, rejected a letter by CEO Bobby Kotick for hiring the law firm WilmerHale to handle the investigation into the publisher, stating it did not, "meaningfully address" employee demands, and that WinterHale's pre-existing relationship with Activision creates a conflict of interest that means it cannot conduct an impartial review."

