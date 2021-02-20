Ah, to be young. As a young lad, I spent countless hours playing Diablo II on the family computer. I hacked and slashed by way through the acclaimed, influential, landmark Blizzard RPG, causing quite a bit of stress to my clicking finger along the way (if you've never played, there's a lot of clicking involved). Now, as part of the BlizzCon 2021 announcements, Blizzard has revealed Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to all modern consoles — and, if you're a glutton for punishment like me, click-ready PC.

This new version of Diablo II will render the 2D original with 3D physics-based graphics, new animations, spell effects, and a 4K resolution. The game's original cinematics will be remade shot for shot. And the sound will be delivered in a crisp, new, Dolby 7.1 surround sound mix. And if you're really looking for nostalgia, no worries — you can toggle between this version of the game and the original graphics/sound anytime you want.

Image via Blizzard

J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, said this about the game's resurrection:

"Diablo II was a pivotal game for Blizzard and millions of players around the world. With Diablo II: Resurrected, we’re excited to bring this classic back to PC and also to consoles—with cross-progression on supported platforms—so that players can relive their memories, or experience Diablo II’s timeless gameplay for the first time, on their platform of choice. With the new high-resolution audio and video in Diablo II: Resurrected, the game is as fun and engrossing today as it was twenty years ago."

Diablo II: Resurrected comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch later in 2021. Check out the official synopsis below, and sign up for alpha playing here.

Diablo II: Resurrected is an all-inclusive package containing a lifetime of adventures. It will take players to the deadly world of Sanctuary, where they will face Diablo, the Lord of Terror, and the forces of Hell through all four thrilling Acts of the original Diablo II campaign. They’ll meet beloved mentor and scholar Deckard Cain, fight alongside the Archangel Tyrael, and encounter other pantheonic characters who have become an indelible part of gaming history. This edition also includes all of the content from the Lord of Destruction expansion, with the journey continuing into Act V, where players will brave the dangers of Mount Arreat before facing Baal, the eponymous Lord of Destruction.

