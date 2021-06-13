Earlier this year, the flurry of BlizzCon 2021 announcements included Blizzard revealing that Diablo II: Resurrected would be coming to both consoles and PC at some highly anticipated future date. Now, courtesy of E3, that date has been confirmed. And you can check out an all-new hyped-up trailer while you mark that date down on your calendar.

Teasing 3D physics-based graphics, new animations, spell effects, 4K resolution, and a new Dolby 7.1 surround sound mix, you can watch said trailer below. You'll only have to wait until September 23rd to see them all in action for yourself!

On September 23rd, Evil will be resurrected. Pre-order Diablo II: Resurrected for early access to the open beta: Diablo2.com Available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 5, and Nintendo Switch™.

During BlizzCon, J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, said:

"Diablo II was a pivotal game for Blizzard and millions of players around the world. With Diablo II: Resurrected, we’re excited to bring this classic back to PC and also to consoles—with cross-progression on supported platforms—so that players can relive their memories, or experience Diablo II’s timeless gameplay for the first time, on their platform of choice. With the new high-resolution audio and video in Diablo II: Resurrected, the game is as fun and engrossing today as it was twenty years ago."

Here's the official synopsis:

Diablo II: Resurrected is an all-inclusive package containing a lifetime of adventures. It will take players to the deadly world of Sanctuary, where they will face Diablo, the Lord of Terror, and the forces of Hell through all four thrilling Acts of the original Diablo II campaign. They’ll meet beloved mentor and scholar Deckard Cain, fight alongside the Archangel Tyrael, and encounter other pantheonic characters who have become an indelible part of gaming history. This edition also includes all of the content from the Lord of Destruction expansion, with the journey continuing into Act V, where players will brave the dangers of Mount Arreat before facing Baal, the eponymous Lord of Destruction.

