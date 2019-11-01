‘Diablo IV’ Announced with 9-Minute Cinematic Trailer & Gameplay Reveal

0

Blizzard kicked off BlizzCon 2019 by finally revealing Diablo IV, the game we all suspected was coming. The long-awaited new installment in the long-running action RPG series was unveiled in grand fashion with a 9-minute cinematic trailer, rendered in gorgeous detail with the quality we’ve come to expect from Blizzard’s animation department (their Overwatch shorts make me wish they would go full Pixar and make a feature length movie). The trailer, for lack of a better term, is metal as hell.

It opens on a spooky burned-out village, slowly drawing us into an ominous cathedral and the catacombs beneath it. In a scene very much like the Moria sequence in Fellowship of the Ring, a band of thieves flees across a narrow stone bridge from a swarm of ghouls. The thieves fend off the ghouls while a badly wounded priest struggles to quickly decipher the glyphs on a sealed door. Finally realizing that the door requires blood, he and the thieves drip some of their own into a giant mechanism, which springs alarmingly to life and opens the giant door. Amid the priest’s loud protests, they seal the door behind them, stranding their leader on the other side to be torn apart by the monsters.

Now inside a mysterious chamber, the thieves force the priest into one of three looming obelisks in the room’s center and demand he translates the carvings on its face. He begins, but stops abruptly and has a full-on freak out, shouting that the words are forbidden. The thieves’ leader suddenly appears, revealing himself to be some sort of dark magic cultist in disguise, and quickly pins the other two against the obelisks. He reminds the priest that he came to the catacombs seeking knowledge, and convinces him to finish translating the writing. He does so as the cultist uses his magic to pin him to the final obelisk, and begins extracting the blood of all three men to form a giant membrane above the room. As the priest finishes the translation, a monstrous demon pushes her way through the membrane – Lilith, the creator of Sanctuary. The trailer ends with a shot of her towering above the cultist, the remains of the bloody membrane stretched out behind her like a cape.

Like I said, metal as hell.

The cinematic was accompanied by a brief gameplay trailer, showing off three classes – the barbarian, the sorceress, and the druid. The barbarian and the sorceress look pretty familiar to anyone who has played the Diablo series – the barb looks as violently tanky as ever, and the sorceress is a magic user who seems to deal primarily with elemental damage. The druid looks pretty interesting, if for no other reason than the fact that he appears to be able to transform into a bear at will. Mounts also appear to be in the game, a series first which suggests that Diablo IV will have an open world element to it.

Diablo IV doesn’t have a release date at the time of this writing, but we do know that it will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in the near future. Check out the trailers below.