Blizzard has officially announced the delays of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 until at least 2023.

The announcements was made during the company’s latest quarterly earnings report on a presentation slide titled "Update on Our Pipeline." Neither title had a previously announced release date, but the company as made it clear that they are now "planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 than originally envisaged." The statement from the slide also states that the company believes that the projects could use some extra development time due to "new leadership... particularly in key creative roles" on the projects and Blizzard as a whole.

"These are two of the most eagerly anticipated titles in the industry, and our teams have made great strides towards completion in recent quarters," the statement said. "But we believe giving the teams some extra time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the titles after launch will ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years into the future."

The company also notes that these delays will affect an anticipated "financial uplift" that the company expected to see next year. "But we are confident that this is the right course of action for our people, our players, and the long-term success of our franchises." With 2022 quickly approaching and the delay pushing the titles back even further, it is possible they will not see release until 2023.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

RELATED: BlizzCon 2022 Cancelled in Order to Reimagine the Future of the Event

It was also announced during the Q2 financial report that Overwatch 2 had been making "great progress" and that the project and surpassed a "major milestone." Meanwhile, Diablo 4 saw Joe Shely take over as director on the project after Luis Barriga was fired from Blizzard also amidst the ongoing lawsuit. It has also been noted that despite this delay, the Overwatch League will still be using an early build of Overwatch 2 in the upcoming 2022 season. This was announced to be happening back in early September and will still go ahead despite this delay.

This announcement of delays also follows the company cancelling BlizzCon 2022 in late October, citing the company's effort to "reimagine" the event and to make the event feel "as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible."

There has been no new release date for either Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 officially announced by Activision-Blizzard, who still involved in an ongoing discrimination lawsuit. The aforementioned lawsuit was issued by the state of California for an alleged "frat boy culture" that fostered widespread harassment, a toxic work environment, and unequal pay, among numerous other things.

'Overwatch' Reveals New McCree Character Name Riding In Next Week Meet Cole Cassidy.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email