It’s been four years since the superb directing-writing duo Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody have teamed up on a project, their first being the hugely successful comedy Juno. However, since the announcement of their latest HBO project starring David Spade, which is going into pre-production, it’s time to look at the evolution that their filmography has undergone. Specifically, how each of their three films, Juno, Young Adult, and Tully, all reflect the complexities that can come with womanhood, most of which Cody has been outspoken about experiencing. Juno is not simply about an unplanned pregnancy, it’s also about how everything, no matter how seemingly pedestrian, can feel so painful as a teenager. Young Adult represents a transitional period that isn’t quite adolescence and isn’t quite adulthood. Tully explores postpartum depression and the surrealness of modern motherhood.

Not only do Reitman and Cody’s films display this arc of life, but they also have an incredible ability to subvert audience expectations. Each film is, at its core, a dark comedy. Through each distinctly different story, Reitman and Cody illustrate the uniquely different pains of each stage of their protagonist’s lives using an unconventional, gallows sense of humor. While the comedy in each of these films is incredibly sharp and well-written, the stories are also deeply touching and painfully human. The combination of Cody’s sharp writing and Reitman’s comedic sensibility is a rare gift, and has resulted in some of the most emotionally resonant female protagonists in recent years.

Any great dark comedy, from Dr. Strangelove to Parasite, will turn the tables on its audience, showing the world through an unconventional lens and often shattering expectations of reality. Juno, which follows 16-year-old Juno Macguff (Elliot Page) as she forms a relationship with the couple who plan to adopt her unborn baby, is no exception. From the saturated gold and red color palette to the hamburger phone to the eccentric music, the design of the world in Juno was very carefully constructed. The duo could’ve simply chosen one darkly comedic route to explore Juno’s struggle as a teenager, but instead, they put incredible details in every inch of each frame.

From the outset, the film is set up narratively in a unique way that separates it from almost all coming-of-age films up until that point. The film is broken up into “chapters, ”or more specifically, seasons of the year. When Reitman himself spoke about this choice to split up the film into seasons, he mentioned, “they mirror the three trimesters of Juno’s pregnancy.” Each color in every season, however, doesn’t feel naturalistic. They’re not washed away in typical, sunny, coming-of-age colors. They’re quite garish, adding to this strange, darkly comic world and reflecting the colorful brightness of youth. While there are too many memorable scenes in the film to count, there’s one in the first act that particularly stands out.

Juno finds out she’s pregnant, and nearly hangs herself on a noose made of licorice. As a soft, acoustic song plays under the scene, she stops herself and instead, takes a big bite out of the candy rope. Everything about this moment is severely dark. However, as the audience is reminded that the noose is made of licorice, the moment is quickly juxtaposed with a shocking, almost bewildering humor. Indeed, the scene reflects that frustrating, hormonal perplexity of adolescence. While so many moments in this period of life feel catastrophic, they're often immediately contrasted with moments of relief. This scene came to be through a combination of Elliot Page’s brilliant improvisation, unique production design, clever writing, and a perfect music choice from Reitman, all of which were born out of an established world.

Like all great Diablo Cody scripts, the humor doesn’t stop in one place; her comedic writing is multifaceted and layered. In one scene, Juno calls an abortion clinic on her hamburger phone. In another, Juno breaks the news of her pregnancy to her father, and her friend Leah (Olivia Thirlby) chimes in about the possible adoptive parents, “We found them in the PennySaver, next to the exotic birds.” While a less exciting writer might have spun each of these moments in a heavier, dramatic way, Cody found levity in each scene, accurately representing the ups and downs of adolescence.

There are countless coming-of-age stories that express the trials and tribulations of childhood, adolescence, early 20s, and even midlife crises. However, the very specific period of a woman’s mid-30s seems to be glossed over. Cody sheds a unique light on this transitional stage with Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron), a true antihero. Young Adult tells the story of Mavis, an immature, delusional writer who returns to her hometown to win over an old flame, Buddy Slade (Patrick Wilson). Desperate for love and connection, Mavis hides her insecurities under a thick layer of charm. Cody’s dry, sardonic dialogue, mixed with Reitman’s use of clever production design and quick, shaky camera movements all illustrate a woman who hasn’t moved past her youth. Mavis Gary is stuck.

Reitman opens the film by establishing Mavis’s mental state without a single line of dialogue. Reality television plays in the background, empty bottles are littered around the room as Mavis lies face down on an unmade bed. She drops food for her dog, next to a growing pile of empty tins. As she sits down to write her next bestselling YA novel (in her pajamas), it’s clear: her life is almost in order, but not quite. Cody even found a way to reflect the character's immaturity through Mavis’ own writing. As she moves through her hometown, she works on her book, often projecting her own insecurities onto the page. A voiceover narrates: “Did I really get that much better, or did everyone simply get worse? Why was Ryan spending so much time with this dumpy new girl?” Mavis acts like the teenagers in her book because she’s never matured beyond her own adolescence.

The clouded judgment that comes with this inability to mature is also reflected in her obsession with her ex, Buddy. Because Mavis is still in love with him, she is unable to see that they don’t have the chemistry that they did when they were teenagers. Everyone around her grew up, but she never did. Their conversations are often awkward, with long pauses in between sentences. “We have lunch most days. Pizza or sub sandwiches” Buddy tells Mavis about a day in his life at work with a blank expression. Cody uses this darkly comic, small-town awkwardness to illustrate that Mavis is a reflection of the pain of adulthood. More specifically, the way that your adolescence can steep into your adulthood and you can't quite shake it.

With Theron’s sharp wit in Young Adult that matches Cody and Reitman’s darkly comic tone perfectly, it’s no wonder that the duo reunited with the actress again in the 2018 film Tully. The film follows Marlo Moreau (Theron), an exhausted mother of two managing an oblivious husband (Ron Livingston) and a third child on the way. However, Tully is not solely about pregnancy and modern motherhood. It’s about postpartum depression (an illness Cody has been a proponent for raising awareness about). There is no glamorization of the early days of motherhood in the film; in fact, there are long scenes in which the child is barely shown. Marlo is tired and frustrated and she screams at her nurse and nearly bullies the school principal. And yet, Cody and Reitman still infuse all of this with darkly comic, painfully funny moments through their use of surrealism.

The opening of Tully is almost hallucinogenic; a slow-motion, soft and breezy shot of a pregnant Marlo massaging her son with a brush as 70s music plays gently around them. The audience is deceived as the start of Marlo's morning appears blissful, and then Reitman quickly cuts into hellish territory. Almost the immediate next scene is a war zone as Marlo tries to calm her screaming son down in the car on the way to school. Reitman uses long, steady, often dreamy shots to contrast the darkness of Marlo’s experience with pregnancy. There are golden, sunlit shots of Marlo passed out on the couch as her kids run and scream around her, in another scene she drops her iPhone on her baby. The tone of Tully is set: motherhood is a constant, never-ending rollercoaster of emotion.

However, the mysticism really comes in when Tully (Mackenzie Davis) herself is introduced and forms a strange, intimate relationship with Marlo. Their conversations are often vague and evocative of something you might find in a fever dream. The awkward, uncomfortable scenes between the two make for some of the funniest moments in the film. Marlo slowly starts to confide in Tully, “My tits have veins, my veins have veins. I don’t know, my body looks like a relief map for a war-torn country,” she tells her, a moment of release as she can pour out her frustrations. The surrealism in the film was a bold and different choice for Reitman and Cody, yet it works so smoothly because it reflects Marlo’s insecurities and vulnerability. They convey motherhood as surreal in itself. The result makes for one of their darkest, funniest films yet.

Over the years, Reitman and Cody have proven themselves to be one of cinema’s most successful creative partnerships. What’s so interesting about their work is that you can see it progress and shift in real-time. Cody’s perception of the pain of womanhood and Reitman’s unique ability to reflect human struggles through the camera have evolved over time, almost like they've matured alongside their protagonists. The two seem to understand each other in a way that can only be achieved through years of time spent together. Reitman says in praise of his writer, “Every time Brooke [Cody] writes something, I always feel as though there’s something that I’ve been feeling that I don’t know how to articulate”. Indeed, this incredible chemistry comes through in each of their films. It’ll be exciting to see how the duo will keep evolving with their next project.

